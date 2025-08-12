In a landmark moment, the 473-year-old Shrewsbury UK joined hands with India's prominent education trust, Jagran Social Welfare Society to inaugurate Shrewsbury International School India in Bhopal, Central India on August 8th

Spread across an expansive 150-acre campus, this is the first South-Asian campus of Shrewsbury School UK. The occasion marked a historic milestone for the Shrewsbury family of schools as this is the first fully residential campus outside the United Kingdom.

The inauguration ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Mrs. Carla Howarth, Chair of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India and Chair of the International Development Committee at Shrewsbury School UK; Mr. Tim Haynes, Former Chair The Board of Governors at Shrewsbury School UK and Member of the Advisory Board of Governors at Shrewsbury International School India; Indian Minister Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia; Mr. Hari Mohan Gupta, Chairman of Jagran Welfare Society and Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India.

Speaking on the strong Indo-British educational synergy, Mrs. Carla Howarth remarked, "It is truly rewarding to see the timeless Salopian virtues rooted in Shrewsbury's heritage become part of the educational journey in India. The inauguration of our first fully residential campus outside the UK is a milestone moment for the global Shrewsbury family."

India's prominent education trust, Jagran Social Welfare Society collaborated with Shrewsbury School UK in February 2023 to bring a world-class British educational legacy to Central India. Designed for grades 6 to 12, the school will follow the Cambridge Curriculum, which will prepare pupils for the Cambridge International IGCSE examinations in grades 9 and 10. Successful completion of these examinations will allow them to pursue A-Level programmes in grades 11 and 12.

Set amidst a thoughtfully designed campus in India's fast growing education capital, Bhopal, the launch of the school has piqued interest amongst UAE's large expat community seeking international schools with world class, state-of-the-art facilities for their children.

A transformative initiative in school-based sports education, the institute introduces India's first on-campus training facilities for indoor rowing, fencing and scuba diving alongside 20 indoor and outdoor sports options. In a landmark Indo-British educational partnership, the school has also collaborated with Trinity College London to offer internationally recognised diplomas in Music, Speech and Drama.

