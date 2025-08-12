MRCOOL Expands to Gulf Coast With Dynamic New Franchise Led by Veteran Entrepreneurs

Gulf Coast HVAC Distributors, LLC Offers Innovation, Reliability, and a "One-Stop HVAC Shop"

HICKORY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / MRCOOL® is proud to announce the establishment of its third franchise in just over a year, marking another exciting milestone for the rapidly expanding brand. Gulf Coast HVAC Distributors, LLC, will extend the reach of MRCOOL® and their full line of products throughout the Gulf Coast region, spanning across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Entrepreneurs Jay Sheppard and his wife, Bobbie, lead the charge with an expansive network of contacts, years of experience managing over 170 rental properties, and successful businesses across the entire Gulf Coast. Their firsthand experience with MRCOOL® products paired with keen business instincts made franchising with MRCOOL® the perfect next step.

"MRCOOL® levels the playing field," says Jay. "They empower smaller companies like ours while giving homeowners affordable, reliable options. I trust their products in our own properties, and they've performed exceptionally well."

"It didn't take long for Jay to recognize the value of our franchise model," says Edward Hess, Jay's original MRCOOL® sales representative. "Their quick decision to join speaks volumes about their vision in the brand. We look forward to supporting their long-term success."

Jay's team includes fellow veterans and industry experts Anthony Reed in northwest Florida and Keeno Fuqua in southeast Louisiana. They aim to create a 'one-stop HVAC shop,' offering everything a homeowner or contractor could want when it comes to HVAC. "We hope to build an extensive and long-lasting operation with the support of MRCOOL®, their expansive warranties, and their outstanding team." Jay adds.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Bobbie. "MRCOOL® doesn't just support their franchisees, they treat you like family." Jay agrees, saying, "When we had an urgent home installation, the MRCOOL® team dropped everything to help us get it done. That kind of commitment is rare."

Nathan Rowton, President of MRCOOL® Franchising, shares the enthusiasm. "We're thrilled to welcome Jay and his team into the MRCOOL® family. Gulf Coast HVAC Distributors offers not only expertise but also a powerful network of contacts and a strong, welcoming personality. We're excited to grow together."

The new Gulf Coast HVAC Distributors, LLC headquarters will open at 1820 S. Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA, with eventual locations in Pensacola, Florida and Mississippi. For more information, contact the Gulf Coast MRCOOL® team at (833) 672-6651 or (833) MRCOOL1. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit www.mrcoolfranchising.com or email support@mrcoolfranchising.com .

Legal Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of or want to locate a franchise in one of these states, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. Franchise offerings are made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.

Contact Information

Rebekah Quarles

rebekah.q@mrcool.com

270-366-0457

SOURCE: MRCOOL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/mrcoolr-expands-to-gulf-coast-with-dynamic-new-franchise-led-by-vetera-1056993