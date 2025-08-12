Anzeige
12.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Denton Peterson Dunn Law Firm: Denton Peterson Dunn's Scott Gibson Contributes Chapter to Lexis Nexis' Employment Contract and Agreements Guide

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Scott Gibson, a partner at Denton Peterson Dunn, has recently contributed a chapter to the highly respected Employment Contract and Agreements: A Guide for Corporate Counsel published by Lexis Nexis.

Denton Peterson Dunn Partner Scott Gibson

Denton Peterson Dunn Partner Scott Gibson
Denton Peterson Dunn's Scott Gibson Contributes Chapter to Lexis Nexis' Employment Contract and Agreements Guide

With his extensive expertise in intellectual property law and business litigation, Scott Gibson's contribution focuses on the importance of drafting airtight employment contracts and understanding the legal nuances of enforceable agreements. His chapter delves into key considerations for business owners, including intellectual property protections within the scope of employment relationships, confidentiality clauses, and non-compete agreements.

"We're extremely proud of Scott's work and his ongoing contributions to the legal field. This chapter will undoubtedly help many businesses navigate employment law with more confidence and clarity," said Brad Denton, managing partner of Denton Peterson Dunn.

About Scott Gibson & Denton Peterson Dunn

Scott Gibson brings over 30 years of expertise in intellectual property law and business litigation. His practice is focused on protecting intellectual property rights and assisting clients in securing proprietary assets, especially those vulnerable to legal and competitive risks.

Denton Peterson Dunn is known for its dedication to providing legal services to businesses and individuals across Arizona. The firm serves clients in Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, and even Pine.

The DPD team of skilled attorneys offers a wide range of legal services, including:

  • Formation of Corporations and LLCs: Assisting clients in structuring their businesses to ensure legal compliance and long-term success.

  • Drafting and Negotiating Contracts: Creating clear and enforceable agreements to protect clients' interests in every business transaction.

  • Employment Law: Advising on a variety of employment-related issues from contract disputes to workplace policies.

  • Franchise Legal Matters: Providing guidance to clients in the franchising sector, ensuring compliance with regulations and helping them navigate complex agreements.

In addition, Denton Peterson Dunn's team of trial lawyers is well-equipped to handle all types of business litigation disputes, ensuring that clients receive effective advocacy and personalized attention when they need it most. Visit ArizonaBusinessLawyerAZ.com for more information or email us here: ArizonaBusinessLawyerAZ.com/contact.

Denton Peterson Dunn, PLLC

Mesa Location:
1930 N Arboleda #200, Mesa, AZ 85213
Phone: 480-325-9900

Scottsdale Location:
7272 E Indian School Rd #540-132, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Phone: 480-325-9919

Gilbert Location:
2925 E Pegasus St, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Phone: 480-685-9025

Chandler Location:
2696 E Glacier Pl, Chandler, AZ 85249
Phone: 480-680-8339

Glendale Location:
4056 W Questa Dr, Glendale, AZ 85310
Phone: (623) 259-4219

Pine Location:
5082 N. Pine Creek Canyon Rd, Pine, AZ 85544
Phone: 928-683-5680

Contact Information

Brad Denton
Attorney/Partner
service@dentonpeterson.com
480-325-9900

.

SOURCE: Denton Peterson Dunn Law Firm



