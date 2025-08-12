Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
12.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Transoft Solutions Inc.: Transoft Solutions Launches VERALYTIX

Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Platform Redefines Proactive Safety Management on Transportation Networks

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Transoft Solutions announces the launch of VERALYTIX, an advanced predictive road safety management platform that fundamentally transforms how transportation professionals design, build, and operate safer transportation systems. Derived from the words "veracity" (truth), the Latin "ver" (to see) and "analytics", VERALYTIX sets a new benchmark for predictive safety analytics by combining advanced artificial intelligence with computer vision technology to predict where and how crashes are likely to occur.

Introducing VERALYTIX

Introducing VERALYTIX
Product Name VERALYTIX Over a Busy Street Intersection With Vehicles and Pedestrians

"Following Transoft's acquisition of AMAG in 2024, VERALYTIX marks the culmination of years of innovation and collaboration between two industry leaders," said Simon Washington, Vice President of the Transportation Safety & Operations business unit at Transoft Solutions. "By bringing together Transoft and AMAG's expertise in transportation safety and computer vision, we've developed a platform that gives professionals the predictive tools to act before crashes happen and an ability to continuously monitor the safety and operational performance of a network. VERALYTIX is more than just analytics - it lays the groundwork for truly proactive safety network-wide management, which represents the only realistic path toward achieving Vision Zero."

Built to support a proactive, data-driven approach, VERALYTIX goes well beyond crash prediction, offering a powerful suite of tools that redefines what's possible in traffic safety analysis and continuous network situational awareness.

Key capabilities include:

  • Real-Time, Continuous Video Analytics: Support for network-wide safety and operational alerts, situational awareness, performance monitoring, and incident management

  • In-Built and Customizable Alerts: Ability to configure AI and analytics to detect a range of real-time alerts to be delivered via SMS, email, calendar, and ITS devices

  • Industry-Leading Crash Prediction Capability: Predict crashes before they occur using advanced econometric models developed by industry-leading team of modelers

  • Crash Severity Analysis: Understand where crashes might occur and their likely severity

  • Advanced Suite of Conflict Indicators: Industry-leading implementation of advanced conflict metrics, including Post-Encroachment Time (PET), Time-to-Collision (TTC), Modified Time-to-Collision (MTTC), Deceleration Rate required to Avoid a Crash (DRAC), and Delta-V used for crash severity estimation

  • Global Safety Performance Benchmarking: Leverage our global safety analysis database to benchmark similar sites worldwide, providing richer contextual insights into expected safety performance

  • Specialized Pedestrian & Bicycle Conflict Detection: Protect vulnerable road users with dedicated analytics for non-motorized traffic interactions

  • Built-In Report Generator: Create customizable reports tailored to your specific needs and stakeholder requirements

  • Comprehensive Video Management: Access annotated video clips with ease through our searchable library system with rating capabilities for efficient evidence management

The VERALYTIX product family is comprised of two distinct configurations designed to meet different operational requirements, implementation strategies, and customer needs.

  • VERALYTIX Pulse supports project-based safety analysis using historical video or temporary cameras for comprehensive traffic studies, enabling evaluation of multiple study locations for high-injury network screening, corridor studies, and road safety audits.

  • VERALYTIX Live provides real-time continuous monitoring and alerting through any connected camera infrastructure, including existing CCTV systems, with 24/7 video processing, live alerts, and dashboard access for operational decision-making.

To learn more about VERALYTIX, visit the product page on the Transoft Solutions website.

Contact Information

Media Relations
publicrelations@transoftsolutions.com
+1 604 244 8387 ext 2245

.

SOURCE: Transoft Solutions Inc.

Advanced Crash Analysis and Safety Benchmarking Within the VERALYTIX Dashboard

Advanced Crash Analysis and Safety Benchmarking Within the VERALYTIX Dashboard
VERALYTIX Dashboard With Intersection Traffic Conflict Heat Map and Crash Risk Analytics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/transoft-solutions-launches-veralytix-1059373

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
