12.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
LA Galaxy and The Rainbow Connection Grant a Wish for Young Fan Battling Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / AEG:

AEG's LA Galaxy recently partnered with The Rainbow Connection to create a truly unforgettable experience for 11-year-old Greta from Michigan, who is bravely battling Osteosarcoma. Greta's heartfelt wish - to watch a professional soccer game in California - came true in a memorable way.

Upon arriving at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, Greta and her family were treated to a VIP behind-the-scenes tour. From the first-team gym to the TV studio and other exclusive matchday areas, the experience offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a Major League Soccer club.

As the players warmed up on the field, Greta was invited to exchange high-fives with the team. The highlight of her day came when LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus surprised her with a personalized jersey featuring her name, favorite number, a handwritten message, and his autograph - a moment of pure joy and connection.

"Moments like these remind us that the power of sports goes far beyond the field - it brings people together, lifts spirits, and makes dreams come true," said Mariah Rodriguez, Community Relations Manager for the LA Galaxy.

The celebration continued with Greta watching warm-ups from field level, receiving a special shoutout on the stadium's big screen, and enjoying the match from premium seats alongside her family. It was a day filled with hope, happiness, and lifelong memories.

Greta's story is a reminder of the impact that compassion, community, and collaboration can have. It also reflects the LA Galaxy's continued commitment to making a meaningful difference both on and off the field.

The Rainbow Connection is a Michigan-based nonprofit that has been granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses for over 40 years. Beyond wish fulfillment, the organization provides ongoing support through emergency financial assistance, educational scholarships, and family engagement programs - all designed to uplift and empower children and their families during challenging times. To learn more about The Rainbow Connection and how you can support their mission, visit rainbowconnection.org.

LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus surprised her with a personalized jersey showcasing her name, favorite number, and a heartfelt handwritten message.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-and-the-rainbow-connection-grant-a-wish-for-young-fan-battling-cancer-1059652

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
