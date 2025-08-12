Califon, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - CareerLaunch, a new career coaching company founded by pharmaceutical industry executive Amit Tyagi, is proud to announce its official launch. Designed for experienced professionals and executives navigating layoffs or looking to potentially accelerate careers, CareerLaunch delivers a distinctive approach that blends hands-on coaching with personal empowerment, aiming to help clients not only land roles but also build lasting career momentum.

CareerLaunch delivers high-touch, in-house coaching that emphasizes strategy, mindset, and long-term skill-building. The company serves clients across the U.S. and Canada, offering services including executive coaching, resume writing, interview preparation, leadership development, and career transition support.

"Our goal is not just to help people get a job, it's to equip them with the skills, clarity, and confidence to make bold, successful moves throughout their entire careers," said Amit Tyagi, founder of CareerLaunch. "We work directly with our clients to teach them the same methods I used to secure multiple offers, promotions, and salary increases in my own career. That combination of strategy, mindset, and empowerment is what sets us apart."





Amit brings over 20 years of experience in the highly competitive pharmaceutical and medical device industries, where he consistently outpaced traditional career pathways. Amit's journey began with personal career success, which grew into a passion for helping others through one-on-one guidance. This led to the formation of CareerLaunch, a scalable yet deeply personal coaching business grounded in his own career development insights.

What distinguishes CareerLaunch is its "done-with-you" (DWY) model. Rather than taking over the process, the team works alongside clients to develop networking strategies, prepare for interviews, and refine personal branding while teaching the "why" behind every move.





Amit's STEM background, leadership accolades, and entrepreneurial ventures including a U.S. patent and co-founding ThinkHub Innovations LLC, underscore the depth of expertise he brings to the coaching space. His commitment to continuous learning and self-mastery informs the company's mindset-focused coaching style, aimed at keeping clients resilient and proactive even in times of uncertainty.

"Career coaching should be about transformation, not templates," Tyagi adds. "We exist to help talented professionals take control of their narrative, build unshakable confidence, and create a career that truly works for them."

For more information about CareerLaunch and its coaching services, visit www.careerlaunches.com.

About CareerLaunch:

CareerLaunch is a U.S. - based career coaching firm founded by Amit Tyagi, an engineer and executive leader with more than 20 years in the pharma and medical device industries. CareerLaunch aims to help experienced professionals across North America secure competitive roles and advance careers through a combination of strategy, mindset coaching, and personalized support.





CareerLaunch

