A directorship or a trusteeship should not be taken lightly. There are many legal responsibilities and obligations connected with the role of Director and sanctions for when things go wrong.

This intense half-day course will provide a clear insight into the Director's role and responsibilities. It will help you understand your statutory duties, focus on pragmatic good practice solutions and, in turn, ensure you make a positive contribution to your organisation.

A directorship or trusteeship can be daunting, particularly if you are new to the role. There is a whole new language to learn and new processes and responsibilities that you may well be unfamiliar with. Attending this course will give you a good understanding of the tools you need to make a difference within your organisation.

Why you should attend

By attending this course you will:

Get to grips with legal and regulatory obligations and duties of the Directors role

Understand corporate governance frameworks and their practical application

Examine why conflicts of interest and over-boarding are important issues

Clarify the liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities associated with this role

Learn the language of the boardroom and your role in the decision-making process

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Business leaders and aspiring Board members

Non-executive directors

Trustees

Company secretaries

Legal professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Statutory duties of the Company Director

Direct legal compliance required

Growing areas of compliance

Board and Committee meetings

Director's roles and responsibilities at Board meetings

The decision-making process

Corporate governance

Definitions and principles

The role of corporate governance

Suggested frameworks

Impacts on culture, transparency, internal control, and communication

Stakeholder engagement

Categories of stakeholder

Effective communication and management

Brand and reputation

Liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities

Circumstances when Sanctions Could Impact Directors

The role of D&O insurance

Conflicts of interest and over-boarding

Examples of conflicts of interest

Mechanisms for recording

Maintaining good corporate governance

Remuneration

Principles and considerations

Benchmarking

