A directorship or a trusteeship should not be taken lightly. There are many legal responsibilities and obligations connected with the role of Director and sanctions for when things go wrong.
This intense half-day course will provide a clear insight into the Director's role and responsibilities. It will help you understand your statutory duties, focus on pragmatic good practice solutions and, in turn, ensure you make a positive contribution to your organisation.
A directorship or trusteeship can be daunting, particularly if you are new to the role. There is a whole new language to learn and new processes and responsibilities that you may well be unfamiliar with. Attending this course will give you a good understanding of the tools you need to make a difference within your organisation.
Why you should attend
By attending this course you will:
- Get to grips with legal and regulatory obligations and duties of the Directors role
- Understand corporate governance frameworks and their practical application
- Examine why conflicts of interest and over-boarding are important issues
- Clarify the liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities associated with this role
- Learn the language of the boardroom and your role in the decision-making process
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been specially designed for:
- Business leaders and aspiring Board members
- Non-executive directors
- Trustees
- Company secretaries
- Legal professionals
Key Topics Covered:
Statutory duties of the Company Director
- Direct legal compliance required
- Growing areas of compliance
Board and Committee meetings
- Director's roles and responsibilities at Board meetings
- The decision-making process
Corporate governance
- Definitions and principles
- The role of corporate governance
- Suggested frameworks
- Impacts on culture, transparency, internal control, and communication
Stakeholder engagement
- Categories of stakeholder
- Effective communication and management
- Brand and reputation
Liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities
- Circumstances when Sanctions Could Impact Directors
- The role of D&O insurance
Conflicts of interest and over-boarding
- Examples of conflicts of interest
- Mechanisms for recording
- Maintaining good corporate governance
Remuneration
- Principles and considerations
- Benchmarking
