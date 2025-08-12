Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
12.08.2025 16:12 Uhr
Leadstar Media AB: BRL 1 Billion in Sponsorships: Leadstar Media & BDA Brasil Study Shows Betting's Impact on Brazilian Football

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Leadstar Media-run website BDA Brasil reveals that Brazilian first division clubs generated over BRL 1 billion in betting sponsorships in 2025 (approximately US$184,314,800). The analysis compares 2024 to 2025 and offers an unprecedented look at how regulation has reshaped the sports betting market, and what's at stake with the proposed advertising ban.

The analysis is based on public data, press reports, and cross-checking with official contracts, resulting in the most comprehensive mapping ever conducted on the performance of betting companies in Brazilian football

Key Findings from the Study

  • 18 out of 20 first division clubs have a betting sponsor in 2025 (up from 15 in 2024).
  • Top deals include Corinthians (BRL 309M), Flamengo (BRL 105M), and Palmeiras (BRL 81M).
  • 13 clubs increased their contract value compared to 2024.
  • Only Red Bull Bragantino and Mirassol do not have a main sponsor from the sector, though both feature betting brands on secondary areas of their kits
  • The sector's penetration in top-tier Brazilian football exceeds 90%

Advertising Ban Could Reverse the Trend

In May 2025, the Brazilian Senate's Sports Commission approved a proposal to ban all advertising from betting companies, including sponsorships on team jerseys, stadium signage, and influencer campaigns. The news sparked concern among clubs, with 31 professional teams signing a joint statement warning that such a ban could lead to a "financial collapse" in football.

  • If approved in plenary, the proposal could trigger a financial collapse in Brazilian football, according to a joint statement by several Série A clubs.
  • It's estimated that over 30% of clubs' marketing revenue comes directly from these partnerships.
  • Clubs claim that without this money, they cannot compete or even maintain basic operations.

What's at Stake Goes Far Beyond Jersey Logos

The study clearly shows: sponsorship contracts with betting companies already move over BRL 1 billion, just among Série A clubs. Flamengo, Corinthians, and Palmeiras lead in figures, but nearly every top-tier club relies on these companies for direct financial support.

Eduardo Sena, Betting Specialist at BDA Brasil, warns:
"The data shows betting companies are now part of the football engine in Brazil. Banning this type of sponsorship without offering a viable alternative is like cutting off the oxygen for many clubs. The impact goes beyond the field - any solution must be well thought out so that clubs can restructure for the long term."

With regulations in effect, million-dollar contracts signed, and betting brands present everywhere - from jerseys to TV commercials - the discussion around limits and responsibilities must happen. But it also needs to consider the economic weight and structural role the sector now plays in Brazilian sports in 2025.

CONTACT:
Bonusdeapostas.com

Leadstarmedia.com

info@bonusdeapostas.com
info@leadstarmedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17880/4217137/ac34480490834c01_org.jpg

Share of values

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17880/4217137/853dd1feab380a06_org.jpg

Top 10 clubs sponsored

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brl-1-billion-in-sponsorships-leadstar-media--bda-brasil-study-shows-bettings-impact-on-brazilian-football-302527837.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
