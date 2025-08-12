Tlemcen, Algeria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Oh Digital Diary, the Algerian luxury platform known for blending Arabesque elegance with a cosmopolitan vision, has announced a bold repositioning of Royaluxe & Co, a brand originally founded in 2020 by the same creator, Kaouter Nedjlaa Kibou. This strategic move transforms Royaluxe & Co into a multi-faceted luxury umbrella designed to extend Oh Digital Diary's influence on the global stage.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10236/261978_9d5eaf140442c85e_001full.jpg

Since its launch, Oh Digital Diary has gone beyond the concept of a lifestyle blog, becoming a respected name in haute couture, fine jewelry, luxury real estate, yachting, private travel, and cultural lifestyle coverage. Its editorial voice offers a unique perspective that merges tradition with modernity, appealing to luxury enthusiasts worldwide.

A Founder with a Vision for Global Reach

Kibou, a graduate of a prestigious Swiss business school specializing in luxury and an alumna of cultural studies in Spain, built Oh Digital Diary as a bridge between Algerian heritage and international luxury culture.

"Royaluxe & Co was born in 2020, but now it's evolving into something far greater - a brand that delivers services, products, and experiences under one roof, all with the same dedication to craftsmanship and cultural richness," says Kibou.

The Revamped Royaluxe & Co Will Include:

Royaluxe & Co Concierge - Bespoke lifestyle services for discerning clients.

- Bespoke lifestyle services for discerning clients. Royaluxe & Co Vault - Exclusive access to rare luxury items.

- Exclusive access to rare luxury items. Royaluxe & Co La Revue - A dedicated digital publication for in-depth luxury stories.

- A dedicated digital publication for in-depth luxury stories. The Oh Digital Diary Shop - Curated e-commerce for premium products and services.

- Curated e-commerce for premium products and services. Luxe Lab - Preservation and advisory for fine jewelry, couture, and heirloom possessions.

A Cultural Bridge in the Luxury Space

Based in Algeria, the unified brand celebrates heritage while embracing innovation, offering readers and clients an authentic luxury experience that transcends borders. Expansion plans target Spain, France, Italy, and the United States, positioning the brand to compete in the highest echelons of the luxury market.

About Kaouter Nedjlaa Kibou

Kaouter Nedjlaa Kibou is an Algerian entrepreneur and luxury specialist, founder of both Oh Digital Diary and Royaluxe & Co. Her platforms combine storytelling, cultural depth, and refined curation to engage a global audience passionate about elegance and exclusivity.

Explore more at: ohdigitaldiary.com.dz

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261978

SOURCE: BrandingEx Solutions Pvt Ltd.