Power Electronics Market worth $67.42 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The power electronics market is expected to reach USD 67.42 billion by 2030 from USD 51.73 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market is driven by increasing demand for clean energy solutions, the electrification of transportation, and advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors such as SiC and GaN. Growing adoption of smart grids, rising investment in renewable power infrastructure, and the global push for energy conservation and carbon emission reduction further propel the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204729766

Browse in-depth TOC on "Power Electronics Market"

197 - Tables

68 - Figures

265 - Pages

Power Electronics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 51.73 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 67.42 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, Material, Voltage Level, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Difficulties in designing and packaging SiC power devices Key Market Opportunities Increased adoption of wide bandgap semiconductor materials Key Market Drivers Widespread adoption of renewable power sources

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive & transportation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), increasing integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment, and the ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification and smart mobility solutions. Growing EV and HEV adoption significantly increases demand for power electronics components such as inverters, converters, and battery management systems, as these are essential for ensuring energy efficiency, optimized power distribution, and reliable vehicle performance. As EVs become more mainstream, the need for efficient power conversion and control technologies continues to grow, boosting demand for advanced power electronics. Simultaneously, increasing integration of ADAS and infotainment systems requires compact and efficient power electronic solutions to manage and distribute power seamlessly across increasingly complex vehicle architectures. Furthermore, the ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification and smart mobility encourages automakers to adopt power electronics that support reduced emissions, real-time monitoring, and enhanced safety features. This trend is also accelerating the development of autonomous and connected vehicles, which rely heavily on power electronics.

The power integrated circuits (ICs) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Power ICs hold the largest market share of the overall market during the forecast period due to their widespread use in consumer electronics, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and increasing integration in automotive, industrial, and telecommunication applications. Power ICs are essential components in smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer gadgets, where they manage power supply, battery charging, and energy efficiency. As global consumption of electronic devices continues to surge, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for power ICs is rising proportionately. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on energy-efficient electronics across industries is accelerating the adoption of power ICs, as they help reduce energy loss, extend battery life, and support eco-friendly designs. These trends make power ICs indispensable across diverse verticals, reinforcing their dominance in the power electronics market and driving their large-scale deployment during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=204729766

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global power electronics industry during the forecast period due to the presence of major electronics manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan serve as global electronics manufacturing powerhouses, enabling high-volume production and consumption of power electronics components across consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and automotive applications. Additionally, rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are fueling infrastructure development, manufacturing expansion, and the rise of smart cities, all of which demand advanced, power-efficient technologies. Furthermore, the region is experiencing a surge in the adoption of EVs and renewable energy systems, supported by government policies, environmental concerns, and investments in green technologies. This is leading to increased deployment of power electronic devices such as inverters, converters, and energy management systems in solar, wind, and electric transportation systems.

The report profiles key players in power electronics companies such as Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=204729766

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Building Information Modeling Market by Design & Modeling Software, Construction Simulation & Scheduling Software, Sustainability & Energy Analysis Software, Facility & Asset Management Software and Training & Certification - Global Forecast to 2030

Precision Aquaculture Market by Sensors, Camera Systems, Control Systems, Software (On Cloud, On Premises), Services, Smart Feeding Systems, Monitoring and Control Systems, Underwater ROV Systems, Feed Optimization, Monitoring & Surveillance, Yield Analysis & Measurement, Open Aquaculture Farms and RAS Farms - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/power-electronics-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/power-electronics.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/power-electronics-market-worth-67-42-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302527353.html