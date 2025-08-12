Prestigious annual ranking of the most successful private companies in America spotlights 3-year revenue growth of 114% at Smarsh

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications compliance and intelligence, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 18th year in a row. This remarkable achievement underscores nearly two decades of sustained growth, innovation, and customer impact in one of the most essential and rapidly evolving sectors of enterprise technology. Smarsh is one of only two organizations in the history of the Inc. 5000 to receive this recognition 18 times.

Where Vision Meets Execution

"Smarsh is honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighteenth consecutive year," said Kim Crawford Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "This achievement reflects how we've redefined sustainable growth and delivered lasting value for customers in financial services, government and beyond. It also speaks to our relentless pursuit of excellence across every sector we serve. By combining transformative technology with a forward-looking vision, we help our customers stay secure, competitive, and confident-especially as they navigate shifts like the rise of AI. This recognition is a testament to our people, our partners, and the culture of innovation and leadership that drives our continued success."

Smarsh ranked No. 3437 on this year's list, reporting a three-year (2021-2024) revenue growth rate of 114%. The company's momentum is fueled by major innovations in compliance AI, including the industry's first solution for Microsoft Copilot Capture and an Intelligent Agent that applies cutting-edge AI to find risk in communications data efficiently. Smarsh supports a wide range of organizations, from emerging advisory firms to 18 of the top 20 global banks, helping them meet the requirements of the SEC, FINRA, and other regulators around the world.

Execution That Delivers Results

This recognition comes amid a year of strong momentum for Smarsh, marked by multiple accolades for its innovation, vision and culture. Recent honors include the 2025 Silver Globee Award for "Best Use of AI in Finance," a spot on the 2025 AIFINTECH100 list of the world's most innovative AI companies in financial services, and recognition as a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplace. These accomplishments demonstrate leadership in delivering secure, scalable and future-ready solutions for the world's most regulated industries.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Serving the top banks, insurers, investment firms, and government agencies worldwide, Smarsh delivers cloud-native solutions that help organizations stay compliant, mitigate risk, and unlock the value of their communications data. Learn more at www.smarsh.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

