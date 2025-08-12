The "Presentation Skills for Lawyers: Maximising your Impact Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This in-depth, practical and interactive workshop has been specifically designed to help legal professionals overcome presentation challenges and develop the skills needed to maximise their impact.
Whether addressing clients, colleagues, regulators or industry forums, delivering clear, engaging, and confident presentations is essential for success.
Presentation skills matter in today's fast-paced business and professional landscape, where effective communication is key. The course explores the specific challenges which lawyers face when presenting. Whether you are delivering a legal presentation, highlighting issues for your team, seeking to engage a regulator or public body, or speaking at an industry conference, this course can help you to maximise your impact.
The expert trainer, a lawyer who draws on over thirty years of experience as a presenter, shares theory, tools and real-world examples, to help you understand your audience, refine your delivery, structure your content, and engage effectively.
Benefits of attending
By attending this workshop-style course you will:
- Get to grips with a practical methodology for addressing specific challenges of presenting on legal topics
- Learn practical tips and techniques for designing content and delivering key messages
- Explore the use of reusable checklists and tools to assist with preparation and follow-up
- Understand techniques for an engaging delivery 'on the day'
- Examine tools for delivering so-called 'hybrid' and 'virtual' presentations
- Understand how to build continual improvement into your presenting capability
- Learn lessons from TED Talks
Certifications:
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for all those in the legal profession who would like to improve their performance through enhanced presentation skills, including:
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Legal professionals
- Heads of legal departments
- Legal directors and managers
- Senior corporate counsel and advisers
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Overview of goals
- Roundtable discussion
Distinctive challenges for lawyers
- The age-old challenge of having too much to cover
- Livening up dry materials while maintaining authority
- Dealing with tough and even critical questions
- Balancing spontaneity and story-telling with rigour and authority
Taking an audience-centric approach
- Learning about audience needs in advance
- Understanding their environment
- Ensuring you understand risk areas and sensitivies
- Thinking about take-aways, before you deliver
Effective techniques for engagement
- Designing your structure, flow and key messages
- Techniques for opening up topics
- Effective story-telling
- Outlining new laws and regulations tips and pitfalls
- Interaction and online tools
Tools to help you excel
- Checklists for face-to-face and online seminars
- IT set-up checklist and healthcheck
Practical exercises
Building in continual improvement insights from TED
- How to ensure you continually improve
- Coaching and mentoring with colleagues
- Where to find the best sources of guidance
- The gift of TED
Summary and final questions
Speakers:
Andrew White
E4
Andrew White is a solicitor and founder of consultancy E4. He was a partner at Bird Bird for twenty years, having previously worked at Allen Overy, Ashurst and Herbert Smith Freehills. Andrew is an Associate fellow of the Said Business School at the University of Oxford. At Bird Bird he created and led the firm's contract education seminar programme for clients, delivering over 900 client events of all types, to highly positive client acclaim, as well as mentoring many colleagues and clients. His project received a commendation from the FT in its Innovative Lawyer Awards based on positive client feedback. Andrew has turned his experience as a presenter into a service to enable and empower others.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i9k0u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250812325116/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900