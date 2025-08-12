Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to discuss the company's June 30, 2025 third quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Thursday, August 14, 2025, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time USA/Canada: 833-821-3524 International: 647-846-2919 Teleconference Replay dial in: USA/Canada: 855-669-9658 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 5327882 Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through August 15, 2026 https://www.gowebcasting.com/14151

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products and our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

(1) THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

