Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 15:29
3,860 Euro
+0,52 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
12.08.2025
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 3.75p per ordinary share (2024: 2.75p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

It is the Board's current intention, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to pay two more dividends of at least 3.75p per ordinary share in respect of the current financial year. This has raised the prospective dividend yield on the Company's shares to 4.4%.

The second interim dividend will be paid on 26 September 2025 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 22 August 2025.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 21 August 2025.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

12 August 2025

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


