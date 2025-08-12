Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:02
5,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1205,56018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 16:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo to publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025

Aspo Plc Press Release August 12, 2025 at 5.30 p.m.

Aspo to publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025

Aspo Plc will publish Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

News conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on August 18, 2025, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors, and participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The half-year financial report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast at https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q2-2025.

Questions can be asked through conference call connection and webcast form. In order to receive the phone numbers and a identifier for the conference call, participants are requested to register using this link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051735.

A recording of the event will be available later the same day on the company's website aspo.com.

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.