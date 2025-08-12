Data Center Solutions Market worth $1,105.28 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 1,105.28 billion by 2030 from USD 448.95 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2025 to 2030.

Data center solutions have transformed digital infrastructure by integrating high-density computing, liquid and hybrid cooling systems, and software-defined power and network management. These advancements support AI training, real-time analytics, and scalable multi-cloud operations with improved energy efficiency and uptime. Thus, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are accelerating digital transformation, leveraging resilient, intelligent, and performance-optimized environments to handle complex workloads and ensure seamless data availability across core and edge locations.

Liquid cooling is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Liquid cooling is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period in the Data Center Solutions Market, underscoring its critical importance as compute densities and thermal loads surge. Vendors and solution providers are quickly transitioning from traditional air-based systems to advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as rear door heat exchangers, direct-to-chip cold plates, and immersion cooling tanks. This transformation is driven by the inefficiency and rising costs of air cooling in racks exceeding 30-50 kilowatts, as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads become mainstream.

Liquid cooling enables significantly higher thermal transfer capacity while reducing overall energy use, allowing data centers to operate efficiently even at densities exceeding 100 kilowatts per rack. Adopting warm water capable systems, improved power usage effectiveness, and innovative infrastructure, such as coolant distribution units, are helping hyperscale and enterprise operators scale new deployments and retrofit legacy spaces to meet escalating sustainability and operational targets. For vendors, this means a rapidly growing market for turnkey and modular cooling systems, integration with monitoring platforms, and tailored service offerings for retrofit and greenfield environments. Solution providers that deliver resilient, efficient, and scalable liquid cooling address customer challenges related to uptime, power, and cost and position themselves as critical partners in the evolution toward next-generation, climate-resilient digital infrastructure.

Software component segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to reveal the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as data center operators prioritize intelligent, scalable, and automated management of increasingly complex environments. The segment includes data center infrastructure management platforms, facility and building management systems, virtualization and orchestration tools, compliance and security software, and analytics and AIOps solutions. These tools enable real-time monitoring, workload automation, regulatory compliance, and predictive management across hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments.

As demand for artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud-native applications rises, manual processes are no longer sufficient to ensure reliability, efficiency, or scalability. For vendors and solution providers, this transition presents a significant opportunity to offer unified software platforms that enable workload orchestration, capacity forecasting, threat detection, identity and access management, regulatory tracking, and energy optimization. Software is the control layer that underpins resilience, cost efficiency, and uptime in modern data centers. Integrated tools that bridge infrastructure visibility, resource scheduling, and policy enforcement are becoming critical to success. Providers can unlock new markets and create long-term value by aligning their offerings with the essential needs of automation, insight, and compliance. Software is not auxiliary to hardware but drives operational excellence across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center deployments.

North America is expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, reinforcing its position as the global leader in data center solutions. This dominance is supported by a robust demand for artificial intelligence, cloud services, and high-performance computing, driving continuous investment in scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure. The region benefits from mature digital ecosystems, extensive land availability, favorable regulatory environments, and strong coordination between public and private sectors, creating ideal conditions for large-scale developments.

The emphasis on modernizing infrastructure to handle compute-intensive workloads indicates opportunities to deliver advanced cooling systems, modular power solutions, and intelligent management platforms. The focus on reducing energy consumption and total cost of ownership aligns with broader industry trends toward environmental responsibility and cost optimization. As hyperscalers and large enterprises expand their footprints, there is a growing need for integrated, future-ready solutions that support performance and compliance. The regulatory landscape is further enabling rapid deployment, particularly for AI-focused facilities, which accelerates market growth and innovation. This environment positions North America as a critical testing ground for next-generation technologies and operational models. For providers, success depends on aligning offerings with regional priorities, ensuring scalability, sustainability, and seamless integration to capture long-term growth as digital transformation accelerates across industries.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Solutions Market:

The major players in the Data Center Solutions Market include Dell Technologies (US), Broadcom (US), Nvidia (US), HPE (US), Supermicro Computer Inc. (US), Lenovo (China), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), IBM (US), and Cisco (US).

