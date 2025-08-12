eGroup Enabling Technologies Ranks No. 3624 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced today that eGroup Enabling Technologies is No. 3624 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is proof that when we put our clients at the center of everything we do, growth follows. And we're not slowing down! With the company-wide integration of our Customer Experience framework, we are increasing our investment in delivering essential game-changing outcomes with an innovative and effortless experience. The future isn't something we are waiting for; it's something we are building." - Mike Carter, CEO, eGroup Enabling Technologies

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a nationally recognized IT Solutions and Managed Services Provider, delivering innovative and reliable services that help organizations optimize operations and accelerate growth. Their client-focused approach and technical excellence have made them a trusted partner to organizations across a wide range of industries.

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise across modern IT solutions areas, eGroup offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including cloud solutions, datacenter modernization, cybersecurity,?data and AI, consulting, collaboration, and managed services.?

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on cybersecurity, cloud, data & AI, collaboration, and managed services, eGroup Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.?

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

