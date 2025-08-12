Mott Corporation Flow Control Passes Lunar Test in NASA's PRIME-1 Mission

Flight-Proven Fluid Control Technology Demonstrates Performance on the Moon, Supporting Future Lunar Exploration

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Mott Corporation announces that one of its custom-engineered flow control assemblies has successfully completed operational testing on the surface of the Moon as part of NASA's PRIME-1 (Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1) mission. The component played a key role in the MSolo mass spectrometer, which began operations after landing aboard Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander on March 6, 2025.

Developed in close collaboration with NASA engineers, Mott's flow control assembly enables precise control of volatile gas samples extracted from lunar regolith by a robotic drilling platform. The MSolo instrument is central to NASA's effort to measure the Moon's subsurface volatile content-crucial data for enabling future manned exploration and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU).

Despite the Nova-C lander coming to rest on its side near the Moon's south pole, MSolo and other key instruments established communication and initiated data collection-validating the performance and reliability of Mott's technology in the most extreme environments.

"Successfully operating on the lunar surface is a milestone that very few companies can claim," said Sean Kane, GM, Aerospace & Defense and VP, Business Development at Mott Corporation. "Our flow control assembly was engineered to exacting specifications to support NASA's goals for sustainable lunar exploration. This achievement proves that Mott hardware can deliver in the harshest and most unforgiving conditions-even on the Moon."

This mission success strengthens Mott's position as a flight-qualified partner for aerospace and defense programs requiring mission-critical fluid control components. With proven performance in cryogenic, vacuum, thermal cycling, and spaceflight conditions, Mott continues to advance technologies that support human-rated missions and deep space exploration.

To learn more about NASA's PRIME-1 mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/polar-resources-ice-mining-experiment-1-prime-1/

About Mott Corporation

Mott Corporation is a technology-driven, precision filtration and flow control company trusted by the world's most advanced industries-including aerospace and defense, medical, energy, and semiconductor. Headquartered in Farmington, CT, Mott is the only company that designs and manufactures all-metal filtration and fluid control solutions across the full product lifecycle. With vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Mott delivers mission-critical components that perform in the most extreme environments on Earth-and beyond.

Learn more at www.mottcorp.com .

Media Contact

Danny O'Loughlin

Hollywood Agency for Mott Corporation

danny@hollywoodagency.com

SOURCE: Mott Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mott-corporation-flow-control-passes-lunar-test-in-nasas-prime-1-missi-1059326