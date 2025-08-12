John Galt Solutions Expands Optimization Capabilities With Enhanced Simultaneous Multi-Objective Optimization

Unmatched Ease of Use and Time to Value Empower Businesses to Tackle Complex and Competing Objectives for Superior Outcomes

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, announced the latest innovations to its market-leading Atlas Planning Platform with Simultaneous Multi-Objective Optimization capabilities now embedded within key components of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) and Rough-Cut Capacity Planning.

This innovation bridges the gap from traditional rough-cut capacity planning to full scheduling, meaning fewer requirements for implementation, data and configuration to deliver significant value to your supply chain. Now, businesses can optimize across multiple, competing priorities such as financial goals, operational realities, and sustainability objectives- all at once - across the end-to-end network, instead of at a single node.

The ability to optimize across multiple, competing objectives empowers companies to orchestrate decision-making across business functions - from sourcing and production to inventory and delivery - to achieve the best overall business outcomes. By aligning cross-functional objectives within a single optimization framework, organizations can break down silos and drive cohesive planning that simultaneously accounts for cost, profitability, service level, sustainability, and more.

Historically, companies had to prioritize a single goal, sacrificing others in the process. Atlas equips supply chain teams with powerful capabilities to apply weightings to multiple goals and intelligently balance trade-off decisions against those objectives to deliver optimal results.

"Business leaders today are asked to achieve more with less while meeting financial, environmental, and operational goals," said Zac Nemitz, Director of Global Product Strategy at John Galt Solutions. "Atlas' Simultaneous Multi-Objective Optimization transforms this challenge when defining inventory strategies across today's complex, multi-tier networks. Atlas provides an accessible, easy to use capability to deliver working capital benefits faster than traditional systems."

Now, companies are empowered to address real-world challenges by maximizing strategic goals, minimizing soft constraint impacts, while respecting firm constraints.

Key use cases include:

Inventory Targets Across Network: Optimize stock levels beyond cost considerations, for example, profitability or to minimize carbon footprint, while maintaining service levels.

Production Planning: Prioritize high-margin products when capacity is constrained or reduce output of high-waste SKUs to improve environmental impact.

Ensure Freshness: Set firm constraints around expiration dates while soft constraints seek to preserve the highest levels of freshness.

Sourcing Optimization: Shift procurement toward more reliable or sustainable suppliers while controlling costs.

Industry analysts agree that this innovation comes at a pivotal time for supply chains.

"Supply chain leaders need intuitive applications like Atlas from John Galt Solutions that go beyond traditional optimization to account for multiple, competing objectives to simultaneously improve financial performance, enhance supply chain resiliency and support sustainability goals," said Eric Thompson, Research Director, IDC. "This kind of multi-objective optimization allows for smarter and more agile trade-offs across the extended supply chain, from inventory and procurement to production and energy use."

With a focus on usability and rapid implementation, Atlas makes optimization transparent, explainable, and actionable. Atlas provides an intuitive interface to easily adjust objective weightings and instantly see the resulting trade-offs.

"Today's announcement helps support companies that may not have the time or resources available yet for detailed scheduling but need to unlock significant value with minimal effort," said Nemitz. "In addition, Atlas' optimization provides the foundation to scheduling through our Pathways to Evolve approach, to guide companies along their supply chain maturity journey."

The addition of Simultaneous Multi-Objective Optimization is part of John Galt Solutions' ongoing, composable journey to expand optimization capabilities, empowering customers to make smarter decisions in an increasingly challenging supply chain landscape.

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

