Sydecar Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SPV and Fund Administration Platform Boasts 962% Three-Year Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Sydecar , a venture capital fund administration platform, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Bolt, Dave, iCapital, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Over 1,700 customers and 20,000 venture LPs rely on Sydecar's tech-enabled infrastructure to support smoother deal execution, faster investment vehicle formation, and seamless back-office operations. With over $2.6B assets under administration, Sydecar streamlines and accelerates the launch of SPVs and funds so that investment managers can focus on building their track record and strengthening LP relationships, rather than filing paperwork.

"Earning a spot on this honorable list is a testament to our team's hard work and our customers and investors that have trusted us along the way," said Nik Talreja, CEO and co-founder of Sydecar. "It's a pivotal moment for the venture industry, and we're excited to keep building for a more transparent, efficient, and scalable ecosystem. This momentum has strengthened our commitment to building the infrastructure that powers private markets."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Sydecar

Sydecar makes it simple and efficient for venture fund and syndicate managers to form Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and funds by automating banking, compliance, contracts and reporting. Sydecar eliminates operational headaches, freeing up time and resources so managers can focus on building portfolios, strengthening track records and fostering stronger relationships with limited partners. Founded in 2021, Sydecar is on a mission to build the infrastructure that powers private markets.

To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ or check out LinkedIn and Twitter .

