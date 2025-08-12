Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of CI Global Dividend Private Pool (TSX: CGDI).





CGDI is an actively managed global dividend strategy led by CI GAM portfolio managers Ali Pervez and Bunty Mahairhu. The fund aims to provide income and long-term growth by investing in high-quality, dividend-paying companies globally, all within the convenience of an ETF structure.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers with approximately $23 billion in ETF assets under management (as at July 31, 2025) CI GAM's ETF lineup consists of 87 ETFs and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG, and other thematic mandates.

