ONAR Holding Corporation Issues Corporate Update and Highlights Newly Appointed Directors with Deep Marketing & AI Expertise

Miami, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, today issued a corporate update summarizing recent milestones and spotlighting the Company's newly appointed directors whose careers span leadership across global holding companies, creative shops, and AI-powered innovation.

Recent Milestones:

Appointed Scott Kauffman (former Chairman & CEO, MDC Partners) as Chairman of the Board, reflecting ONAR's push toward scale and M&A growth.





Added Mark Gazit (co-founder & former CEO, ThetaRay) to the Board-welcomed for his AI and cybersecurity acumen.





Appointed Reda Raad, Group CEO & co-founder of TBWA\RAAD (MENA), bringing decades of advertising leadership.





Previously added Jon Bond, co-founder of Kirshenbaum & Bond and former CEO of Big Fuel, and Howard D. Palefsky, now Chair of the Governance & Nominating Committee.



Platform & Strategy Advancements:

Expanded AI infrastructure via strategic partnership with IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST), developing a first-of-its-kind multi-agentic operating system to enhance efficiency across ONAR's agency network.





Signed definitive agreement to acquire Retina.ai, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform trusted by the likes of Unilever and Dollar Shave Club.



Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR, said, "We're assembling a board built for where the industry is headed-AI-enabled, performance-driven, and deeply connected across the global marketing ecosystem. Scott, Mark, Reda, Jon, and Howard each bring distinct strengths-from holding-company scale to creative disruption to AI commercialization-that will help us execute our growth agenda."

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. More information can be found at www.onar.com.

