CirTran Corporation Announces Listing on OTCID Market as It Sets Sights on Higher-Tier OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CirTran Corporation (OTCID: CIRX) today announced its successful listing on the OTCID Market, a significant step forward in the Company's strategy to enhance visibility, accessibility, and credibility in the public markets.

For investors, this listing signals CirTran's commitment to maintaining transparency, operational integrity, and timely financial disclosure. The Company met all eligibility criteria for the OTCID Market, including the submission of current financial statements, management certifications, and company profile verification-key indicators of a company's readiness for broader market engagement. More information about OTCID standards can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCIDRules.pdf

Positioning for Further Growth

Building on this momentum, CirTran also announced its intent to qualify for the OTCQB® Venture Market-a tier designed for early-stage and developing companies that meet more stringent reporting, governance, and disclosure requirements. This move underscores CirTran's long-term strategy to attract institutional and retail investors by operating with the rigor and transparency of more established public companies. For a detailed overview of OTCQB standards, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/OTCQB_Standards.pdf

Investor-Focused Compliance

CirTran remains fully current with its financial reporting obligations under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations and is committed to meeting or exceeding industry standards for public company disclosure. The Company views this milestone as a foundation for building lasting shareholder value and expanding investor confidence.

About CirTran Corporation

CirTran Corporation has evolved from its roots in electronics contract manufacturing into a global manufacturer and distributor in the adult lifestyle and entertainment industry. Leveraging strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, the Company continues to diversify its product portfolio and expand its international footprint. With a renewed focus on innovation and market responsiveness, CirTran is building a platform for sustainable growth in high-demand consumer segments.

