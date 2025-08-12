Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Marks Inflection Point with Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $34.1 Million, up 520%

Closed 46 Transactions in Q2 with Total Raise Amount of More Than $288.9 Million between both our Private & Public Transactions

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH), today announced financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2025. The results underscore a significant inflection point for the Company, which delivered breakout performance during the quarter.

"This quarter marks a turning point for Dominari," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari Holdings. "Revenue reached $34.1 million, up 520% year-over-year, driven by strong execution and the closing of several impactful transactions. We also delivered positive operating income and are generating positive cash from operations, key milestones that validate our strategy and reflect the strength of our platform and growing demand for our advisory and brokerage services. With a strong foundation, a healthy pipeline and disciplined execution, we are delivering financial results that we believe are sustainable and will continue to strengthen over time."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights for Dominari

Revenue of $34.1 million, up 520% year-over-year.

Income from operations of $3.4 million compared to a loss from operations of ($826,000) in the year ago quarter.

Raised a Total of $288.9 Million between both our Public & Private Transactions

Select Transaction Highlights

June 16, 2025 - Dominari Securities served as sole placement agent for SRM Entertainment's rebrand to Tron Inc., closing a $100 million equity investment with potential to reach $210 million upon full warrant exercise. The transaction positions Tron Inc. as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of TRX tokens, with plans for a staking program and shareholder dividends, underscoring Dominari's ability to execute high-profile, strategic financings in the digital asset sector.

June 24, 2025 - Played a pivotal role in American Bitcoin ' $225 million capital raise, contributing $92.5 million to the total raise. As a result of the transaction, American Bitcoin had a post money valuation of approximately $1.25 Billion dollars and Dominari owns in excess of 3% of American Bitcoin . This transaction demonstrates significant value creation for Dominari shareholders and underscores Dominari's commitment to advancing American Bitcoin 's growth and its upcoming listing currently scheduled for September 3rd.

Mr. Hayes stated, "In 2024, for the entire year, we achieved top line revenue of $18 million. That achievement was a notable improvement over 2023. But by contrast, just for the month of June 2025, we generated $20 million in top line revenue. Further, we generated $34 million for the quarter and became cash flow positive as a Company. I could not be prouder of our entire Company and especially the President of Dominari Holdings and CEO of Dominari Securities, Mr. Kyle Wool. Under Mr. Wool's leadership, our investment bank has become the go to location for crypto and traditional companies a like. Mr. Wool's creative financial structuring brings accretive value to the companies we serve and their shareholders. And for our shareholders, a 520% year over year grow for the quarter is a significant achievement. At Dominari, we are grateful to all of our shareholders and hope that this type of growth affirms the faith they have shown in us. Thank you for being a Dominari shareholder. We are working hard every day to deliver value to you and build a brand that we can all be proud of."

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

