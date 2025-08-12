Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

12 August 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 August 2025 it granted a Conditional Award to Paul Leonard, President of the North America Division and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR").

The Conditional Award in respect of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Conditional Award is subject to the PDMR's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Conditional Award will vest in two tranches: 10,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2025 and 20,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2026. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.