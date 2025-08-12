Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 16:48 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

12 August 2025

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 August 2025 it granted a Conditional Award to Paul Leonard, President of the North America Division and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR").

The Conditional Award in respect of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Conditional Award is subject to the PDMR's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Conditional Award will vest in two tranches: 10,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2025 and 20,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2026. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1

Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA")

a)

Name

Paul Leonard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

(Provide job title)

PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)

President, North America

N/A

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Keller Group plc

b)

LEI and classification

549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223

b)

Indicate nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Disposal

Subscription

Other

ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?

Yes

No

X

iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?

Yes

No

If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:

X

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

(Please state currency)

Volume(s)

Nil

30,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated price(s)
(Please state currency)

Aggregated volume(s)

Not applicable - single transaction

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

Date: 11.08.2025

Time zone: GMT

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue


