LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12
12 August 2025
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 11 August 2025 it granted a Conditional Award to Paul Leonard, President of the North America Division and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR").
The Conditional Award in respect of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan.
The Conditional Award is subject to the PDMR's continued employment from the date of grant until vesting. The Conditional Award will vest in two tranches: 10,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2025 and 20,000 Shares will vest on 31 December 2026. Malus and clawback apply.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Paul Leonard
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
PCA
President, North America
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Subscription
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
30,000
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 11.08.2025
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue