Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group Announces Sponsorship at RE+ 25 Las Vegas

MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Core Development Group, a nationally ranked, independent, trusted clean energy provider, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas from September 8-11, 2025. The event will feature exhibits and presentations on renewable energy and is expected to attract over 40,000 industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders in the clean energy sector.

RE+ 25 is more than just the largest clean energy event; it brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future. What began as Solar Power International (SPI) has evolved into RE+, bringing together renewable energy leaders for four days of educational and networking opportunities. Today's RE+25 brings together industry leaders from across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, wind energy, and now geothermal energy.

"The RE+25 Las Vegas conference unites the global clean energy community and provides business networking and educational opportunities that give attendees the insights and strategies needed to position themselves for 2026 and beyond," said Henry Cortes, CEO and Founder of Core Development Group "We are grateful to the commitment of RE+ and other sponsors who have consistently pledged to support sustainability and clean energy in making the RE+ conference a continued success."

Core Development Group designs and builds solutions to lead the way forward to net zero. Collaborating with the right partners is crucial to success in the clean energy sector. RE+ serves as a common ground for innovators and industry leaders to connect and learn from one another. Sharing ideas, challenges, and solutions makes for a stronger market that can grow and adapt more quickly, ensuring a future powered by clean energy.

Every year, Core Development Group hosts vendor and partner gatherings at RE+. Conference days can be long, so Core Development Group meets with key partners in casual, face-to-face settings to unwind, share ideas, and review accomplishments in the company's increasingly complex and challenging projects.

RE+25 also enables new partners and customers to connect and speak with Core Development Group experts to discuss how to address critical clean energy challenges.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.com.

About RE+ Events

RE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world. Visit re-plus.events.

SOURCE: Core Development Group LLC

