Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 16:50 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Core Development Group LLC: Core Development Group Announces Sponsorship at RE+ 25 Las Vegas

MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Core Development Group, a nationally ranked, independent, trusted clean energy provider, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas from September 8-11, 2025. The event will feature exhibits and presentations on renewable energy and is expected to attract over 40,000 industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders in the clean energy sector.

Core Development Group of Mahwah, NJ is sponsoring RE+ 2025

Core Development Group of Mahwah, NJ is sponsoring RE+ 2025
Las Vegas Skyline

RE+ 25 is more than just the largest clean energy event; it brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future. What began as Solar Power International (SPI) has evolved into RE+, bringing together renewable energy leaders for four days of educational and networking opportunities. Today's RE+25 brings together industry leaders from across the clean energy industry, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, wind energy, and now geothermal energy.

"The RE+25 Las Vegas conference unites the global clean energy community and provides business networking and educational opportunities that give attendees the insights and strategies needed to position themselves for 2026 and beyond," said Henry Cortes, CEO and Founder of Core Development Group "We are grateful to the commitment of RE+ and other sponsors who have consistently pledged to support sustainability and clean energy in making the RE+ conference a continued success."

Core Development Group designs and builds solutions to lead the way forward to net zero. Collaborating with the right partners is crucial to success in the clean energy sector. RE+ serves as a common ground for innovators and industry leaders to connect and learn from one another. Sharing ideas, challenges, and solutions makes for a stronger market that can grow and adapt more quickly, ensuring a future powered by clean energy.

Every year, Core Development Group hosts vendor and partner gatherings at RE+. Conference days can be long, so Core Development Group meets with key partners in casual, face-to-face settings to unwind, share ideas, and review accomplishments in the company's increasingly complex and challenging projects.

RE+25 also enables new partners and customers to connect and speak with Core Development Group experts to discuss how to address critical clean energy challenges.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.com.

About RE+ Events

RE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world. Visit re-plus.events.

Contact Information

Bill Collins
Marketing Manager Core Development Group
bcollins@coredevusa.com

.

SOURCE: Core Development Group LLC

Related Images

Henry Cortes, CEO of Core Development Group

Henry Cortes, CEO of Core Development Group
Photo of Henry Cortes with the Las Vegas Skyline in the background and copy about RE+25 Las Vegas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/core-development-group-announces-sponsorship-at-re-25-las-vegas-1058362

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.