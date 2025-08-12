Manya Cynus: The World's First AI-Powered Portable Chess Robot for the Ultimate Tactile Chess Experience

Live on Kickstarter

KOWLOON, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Manya, a team of smart device experts developing AI robotics for creative play, has officially launched the most unique and interactive chess robot every created-Manya Cynus, an AI-powered, portable chess robot that brings physical chess to life anywhere. With a smart robotic arm, built-in Stockfish engine, and cutting-edge AI interface, Cynus reimagines what it means to play chess in the modern era-without needing the screen of a phone or computer. Now, beginners as well as advanced players can hone their skills with tactile, games in the real world. Manya Cynus is available now: Manya Cynus - Your Portable AI Chess Robot

At just 2.6kg, Cynus folds neatly into a carrying case and can be set up anywhere in under a minute. Once placed on a table, its magnetic pieces and AI vision system allow players to begin a real game of chess, with no need for mobile devices. The built-in robotic arm moves gracefully across the board, making moves while the expressive animated "face" on its display gives Cynus a personality that makes every match feel more alive, interactive, and fun.

Unlike many digital chess boards or robotic gadgets that require a smartphone or internet connection, Manya Cynus is entirely self-contained. Everything-from the engine to the sensors to the processing unit-is built in. Whether playing in the comfort of one's own home or a busy cafe, Cynus works independently, right out of the box. With the world-renowned Stockfish chess engine built in, players can choose from 8 difficulty levels to adequately match their ELO. And although it's completely offline-friendly, it still supports Wi-FiBluetooth LE-based connectivity with online platforms like Lichess and Chess.com by a smartphone or computer for those who want to challenge global opponents or analyze games in real time.

"We built Cynus to reignite the love for physical chess in a digital age. While most go-anywhere chess solutions are screen-based, Cynus keeps the magic of over-the-board play alive-but with the intelligence and flair of robotics and AI. It's not just a chessboard, it's a companion that goes anywhere and is always ready for a game." Founder of Manya

But Cynus isn't just for players-it's a powerful tool for developers, too. With its open protocol and Python-ready interface, Manya encourages tinkerers, educators, and coders to build new applications on top of the system. Whether it's customizing move styles, creating scripts, or linking it to other chess apps, the possibilities extend far beyond the traditional game.

Cynus makes mastering chess fun again anytime, anywhere during travel, at the park, or in any offline setting. Using advanced robotics an AI, Manya Cynus offers a tangible, tech-augmented experience that's satisfying and smart. Available now with exclusive deals and discounts for early adopters, visit the launch page here: Manya Cynus - Your Portable AI Chess Robot

