Emergency Technical Decon Opens First Full Liquid CO2 West Coast Facility for Turnout Gear Decontamination in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Emergency Technical Decon (ETD), a national leader in firefighter PPE liquid CO2 decontamination, inspection, and repair, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest facility in Portland, Oregon, bringing life-saving technology closer to departments across the West Coast.

Emergency Technical Decon



The opening marks a major expansion of Emergency Technical Decon's Liquid CO2+ cleaning technology to this region, especially providing departments throughout the Pacific Northwest with access to best-in-class, contaminant-removal-focused gear services. The facility is purpose-built to provide fast, high-volume support for career and volunteer departments, with mail-in options available across the country.

"For too long, traditional water-based cleaning methods have fallen short in protecting firefighters from long-term health risks like cancer. At ETD, our mission has always been to provide a higher standard," said Ryan Burchnell, Emergency Technical Decon's newly appointed CEO. "One that's backed by science, removes harmful PFAS, and treats every firefighter like their health depends on it, for those requirements will forever stand. With our Portland facility, we're bringing that level of care and innovation by expanding our services to serve more firefighters across the country."

Emergency Technical Decon's fully self-contained cleaning process ensures contaminants are removed from turnout gear without re-entering the environment. Complimenting a major focus in the Pacific Northwest, where environmental stewardship and clean water are top priorities, ETD's closed-loop Liquid CO2+ system captures toxic byproducts and prevents harmful particulates from polluting air, soil or stormwater systems. It's a smarter, cleaner way to protect both firefighters and the ecosystems they defend.

The Portland launch is led by Facility Manager Joe Anderson, a veteran of emergency services support and safety operations. "We built this operation with one goal in mind: supporting the health and longevity of the fire service," said Anderson. "Our team is ready to serve departments from across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and beyond with reliable turnarounds and the highest standard of care for PPE."

Today's grand opening unites fire departments, local elected officials, industry leaders, and neighbors to ETD's new facility to learn, celebrate, and spread awareness around the positive impacts we're seeing with innovations such as ETD's solution.

About Emergency Technical Decon

Emergency Technical Decon (ETD) is a full-service National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851-verified ISP-providing service to fire departments and public safety agencies for advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair of firefighter turnout gear utilizing liquid CO2 for complete decontamination. ETD is powered by Cool Clean Technologies, an industry leader in CO2 innovation with over 24 years of experience in precision cleaning solutions. With facilities in Eagan, MN, and Portland, OR, ETD provides best-in-class gear cleaning, repair, and inspection services. For more information, visit www.etdecon.com.

SOURCE: Emergency Technical Decon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/emergency-technical-decon-opens-first-full-liquid-co2-west-coast-facility-for-turnout-ge-1056952