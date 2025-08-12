ScalePad Announces Free GRC Platform Built for MSPs

New ControlMap Free and Essentials tiers remove the cost and complexity barriers to delivering compliance as a core service, making it easier to start every client on a path to stronger risk management, trust, and long-term growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Today, ScalePad announced two new tiers of ControlMap, its MSP-native compliance platform: ControlMap Free and ControlMap Essentials. These new tiers remove the cost and complexity barriers that have historically blocked MSPs from delivering Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) services and unlock a new category of recurring revenue.

"We're giving MSPs a way to immediately stand up a client-facing compliance program, grow it profitably, and deliver true strategic value - all inside a platform built just for them," said Chris Day, Founder and CEO of ScalePad. "We've removed the cost and complexity from building a risk management practice and given MSPs the ability to start delivering measurable compliance outcomes from day one."

New ControlMap tiers unlock scalable compliance for MSPs

ControlMap now offers a tiered approach that allows every MSP, from those just starting out to those delivering full audit support, to build, grow, and monetize a compliance practice.

"We built ControlMap to meet MSPs where they are and take them where they want to go," said Dan Fox, Product Manager at ScalePad and ControlMap Co-Founder. "ControlMap empowers MSPs to deliver compliance services at any level, from quick assessments to vCISO strategy and audit readiness. All within one system."

ControlMap Free gives MSPs a fast, zero-cost way to enter the compliance market. Instantly activate a client portal, run guided assessments, and identify risks using frameworks such as NIST CSF, HIPAA, CIS Controls, GTIA Trustmark, Cyber Essentials (UK), Australia's Essential 8, CyberSecure Canada, and more. It's the ideal starting point to begin compliance conversations and show immediate value.

ControlMap Essentials is the economical stepping stone providing the tools MSPs need to move from assessments to ongoing delivery of vCISO services on any one of more than 60 supported frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001 and CMMC. They can leverage risk registers with pre-built risk sets, policy management with templates, evidence tracking, and workflow integration with Lifecycle Manager. Essentials provides structure in an affordable, scalable way for MSPs to deliver vCISO services and turn compliance into recurring revenue.

ControlMap Pro offers full audit readiness with advanced capabilities such as multi-framework support, integrations for automated monitoring and continuous evidence collection, Vendor Risk Management, and a fully featured Trust Center. Pro is ideal for MSPs ready to fully operationalize compliance delivery across clients and industries, and supporting clients through regulatory attestations.

Integrated for strategic customer success

ControlMap is fully integrated with ScalePad's broader platform, including Lifecycle Manager and ScalePad OS. This allows MSPs to embed compliance into quarterly business reviews (QBRs), budgeting, and long-term client planning.

"Compliance isn't a checkbox; it's a growth engine for both MSPs and their clients," Day said. "When it's built into customer success, it earns boardroom trust and unlocks long-term client expansion."

About ScalePad

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

More than just software, ScalePad delivers support MSPs love-and in 2025, won three Stevie® Awards for Customer Service, including the People's Choice Award for Favorite Customer Service. ScalePad has also received honors like MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product, and has been named a Great Place to Work from 2023 through 2025. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com .

