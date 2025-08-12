Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - The T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU)-a joint initiative by TRON, Tether, and TRM Labs-today announced the launch of "T3+," a global collaborator program made up of some of the largest and most influential players in the crypto ecosystem. It is designed to expand public-private collaboration to combat illicit activities on the blockchain. Binance has joined as the program's first official member. In parallel, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, announced a significant milestone: since launching less than a year ago, T3 FCU has frozen over $250 million USD in illicit assets globally, including almost $6M frozen in a successful coordinated first effort with Binance via T3+ to thwart the proceeds of a pig butchering scam.





T3 Financial Crime Unit Launches "T3+" Global Collaborator Program

Since its inception in September 2024, T3 FCU has worked closely with law enforcement agencies worldwide to identify and disrupt criminal networks. The unit has analyzed millions of transactions across five continents, monitoring over $3 billion USD in total volume. This comprehensive monitoring capability enables T3 FCU to work across borders, identifying and disrupting criminal operations in real-time, making it an invaluable resource for law enforcement agencies worldwide. Through T3+, the T3 FCU will work more closely with exchanges, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to improve monitoring capabilities, speed communications and collaboration, and multiply the ability to address illicit activity more effectively across the entire blockchain industry.

"Freezing over $250 million in illicit assets in less than a year is a powerful testament to what's possible when the industry comes together with a shared goal," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. "At Tether, we've always believed that bad actors have nowhere to hide on the blockchain - and we've consistently backed that belief with action, working closely with global law enforcement agencies to monitor transactions and disrupt criminal activity. With the launch of T3+, we're proud to help scale that collaboration across the entire ecosystem. It's only through collective effort that we can build a safer, more trusted environment for users worldwide."

"With the launch of T3+, we're expanding the scope of collaboration across the blockchain industry to better address illicit activity in real time," said Sun. "Freezing over $250 million in criminal assets in under a year is a clear demonstration of what's possible when the public and private sectors work together. Our goal is to make crypto safe and trusted for users worldwide."

"Surpassing $250 million in frozen illicit assets represents more than just a milestone - it reaffirms T3 FCU's expanding impact in disrupting illicit finance worldwide. Through close collaboration with law enforcement across jurisdictions, we're validating T3 FCU's ability to scale and demonstrating the potential for novel public-private partnerships," said Chris Janczewski, Head of Global Investigations at TRM Labs.

"At Binance, we are committed to fostering a maturing crypto ecosystem where innovation, regulation, and security work hand in hand. Joining the T3+ initiative reflects our dedication to proactive collaboration with industry partners and law enforcement to combat illicit activity in real time," shared Nils Andersen-Röed, Global Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit at Binance. "Collaboration is essential to ensuring blockchain's long-term success and credibility, and we're proud to support initiatives like T3 FCU that help ensure the safety and integrity of blockchain networks and crypto assets."

T3 FCU has collaborated closely with law enforcement agencies around the world to assist in investigations involving money laundering, investment fraud, extortion schemes, terrorism financing, and other serious financial crimes.

Binance's inclusion in the T3+ program represents a practical step toward strengthening compliance standards and addressing illicit finance risks within the digital asset ecosystem with an emphasis on real time collaboration. As regulatory frameworks around blockchain technology continue to develop, initiatives like T3+ offer a model for how public-private actors can proactively work with one another and with law enforcement. Through this program, T3 FCU is building the infrastructure needed for more effective transaction monitoring, timely intervention, and alignment with global financial crime prevention efforts.

About T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU)

T3 FCU is a first-of-its-kind public-private initiative launched by TRON, Tether, and TRM Labs in September 2024 to combat illicit activities on the blockchain. This groundbreaking public-private partnership works directly with law enforcement agencies worldwide to identify and disrupt criminal networks. Since its inception, T3 FCU has frozen over $250 million in criminal assets across five continents, established rapid response capabilities to address threats, and demonstrated how industry collaboration can effectively combat financial crime while supporting blockchain innovation.

About TRON

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 324 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

About Tether

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

Media contact: press@tether.to

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's Blockchain Intelligence platform includes solutions to follow the money, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by a growing number of leading agencies worldwide who rely on TRM for their blockchain intelligence needs. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

Media contact: press@trmlabs.com

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 280 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

Media contact: pr@binance.com

