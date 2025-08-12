Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) (FSE: U8X) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement with Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive"), a company existing under the federal laws of Canada and an arm's length party to the Company, effective August 8, 2025 (the "Proactive Agreement") to increase the Company's investor relations outreach. Pursuant to the Proactive Agreement, Proactive will provide media services, including research reports and analyst videos, to the Company for a 12-month term, which automatically renews for additional 12-month periods unless notice of non-renewal is provided by either party with 90 days written notice. The Company will pay Proactive an annual fee of CAD$26,460 as consideration for services rendered. The annual fee is subject to change in any renewal term of the Proactive Agreement.

Proactive's place of business is 965-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3P3 Canada and its contact information is as follows: info@proactiveinvestors.com; 604-688-8158. Proactive does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Proactive Agreement remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Highland's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's property.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected services to be provided to the Company pursuant to the Proactive Agreement described in this news release; approval of the Proactive Agreement by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"); and payment of fees under the Proactive Agreement.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: that the CSE will approve the Proactive Agreement; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; risks related to unanticipated operational or technical difficulties; changes in exploration plans due to a variety of contingencies; the interpretation and actual results of current and future exploration activities; risks relating to government regulation and permits, environmental laws, changes in commodity prices, and general economic, financial, market, and business conditions; the possibility of cost overruns, unforeseen liabilities, and other related risks; and general economic, market, and business conditions.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the services provided pursuant to the Proactive Agreement differing from management's current expectations, the risk that the CSE may not approve the Proactive Agreement, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the availability of financing; the results, timing, and success of exploration activities; the results of third-party evaluations; changes in project plans as contingencies arise; unanticipated operational difficulties; interpretation and actual results of exploration activities may differ from expectations; regulatory and permitting approvals; and general economic, market, and business conditions; risks relating to the mining industry; and other risk factors discussed in the Company's long-form prospectus dated May 9, 2025. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

