EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Bond

The Platform Group AG initiates voting undertaking for the bondholders of its bond (ISIN: NO0013256834) on the conversion of the Company into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA)



12.08.2025 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group AG initiates voting undertaking for the bondholders of its bond (ISIN: NO0013256834) on the conversion of the Company into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) Düsseldorf, 12 August 2025 - The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 , "TPG") announces that a written voting undertaking has been initiated for the bondholders of its bond (ISIN: NO0013256834 ) on the approval of the Company's conversion into a partnership limited by shares (SE & Co. KGaA). In TPG's opinion, the legal form of a KGaA is better suited to securing the active support and control of Benner Holding as anchor shareholder for the Company in the long term. This will enable the Company to consistently pursue its already successful buy-and-build strategy, implement larger acquisitions, and drive forward the international expansion and growth of the Group in a targeted manner. The bondholders of The Platform Group AG are hereby requested to participate in the vote and to give their approval to the proposed change of legal form. The voting period runs from 12 August to 26 August 2025, at 16:00 CEST. The Platform Group AG has already received commitments from bondholders representing more than 50 percent of the outstanding nominal amount of the bond to vote in favor of the proposal. A two-thirds majority is required to approve the change of form.



Consent Fee In recognition of their support, The Platform Group AG is offering bondholders a one-time payment of 0.25 percent of the nominal value of the outstanding bond, which will become due 10 business days after approval by the required two-thirds majority of bondholders.



Documents and voting process All documents required for voting, including the voting form and an explanatory comparison between an AG and a KGaA from a bondholder's perspective, can be found on The Platform Group AG's investor relations page. The completed and signed voting form must be submitted to the bond trustee at Nordic Trustee AS together with a custody certificate for the voter's partial bond holdings within the voting period. It can be sent by email as a scan to mail@nordictrustee.com or alternatively by post to the following address: Nordic Trustee AS

P.O. Box 1470 Vika

N-0116 Oslo

Norway For further information on the vote and the change of form, bondholders may contact Bjoern Minnier, CFO of The Platform Group AG, or Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch.



Contact: Bjoern Minnier, CFO / IR, Email: ir@the-platform-group.com Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch

Julian Müller, Partner, Email: Julian.Mueller@paretosec.com

Maximilian Moser, Partner, Email: Maximilian.Moser@paretosec.com The Platform Group AG would like to thank all bondholders for their support and cooperation in this important step toward securing the future of the Company.



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.



Contact: Investor Relations

Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com



12.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

