Elicity Public Relations: The Burger Family Foundation Swings for Impact With "The Lucky Classic" Celebrity Softball Game, Sponsored by BRUCE BOLT, November 16 in Nashville

Star-Studded Roster Includes MLB All Star Standouts Corey Seager, Brandon Lowe, Brent Rooker, Bryan Reynolds, Garrett Crochet - With More Celebrities on Deck

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / The Burger Family Foundation-founded by Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger and his wife Ashlyn-is stepping up to the plate for its next big event: The Lucky Classic, a star-studded celebrity softball game set to take the field in Nashville, TN on November 16 at First Horizon Park. The all-star lineup will feature heavy hitters like Corey Seager, Brandon Lowe, Brent Rooker, Bryan Reynolds, Garrett Crochet and more. Rounding out the roster will be country music stars, comedians, and additional surprise guests to be announced in the coming weeks. The Lucky Classic is presented by BRUCE BOLT, who will outfit all players with premium uniforms and gear, bringing their signature high-performance style to the field for every inning of the game. Knocking it out of the park before the first pitch, The Lucky Classic will feature a Home Run Derby, with BRUCE BOLT's own Bear Mayer stepping up to the plate to lead things off. Tickets are priced at $27.41, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support The Burger Family Foundation. Tickets are on sale today (8/12) at 10am cst HERE .

"Ashlyn and I couldn't be more excited to bring The Lucky Classic to Nashville this off-season," shares Jake. "This city is home for us, and we wanted to create something that blends our two worlds, music and baseball, while giving back to a community we love. The outpouring of support for The Burger Family Foundation and the Down syndrome community has already been incredible, and we can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark for a day of fun, connection, and unforgettable memories."

Inspired by their daughter, Penelope, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, The Burger Family Foundation started as a dream to make a difference and has turned into a mission to champion inclusion, celebrate abilities, and support families like the Burger's in meaningful ways. Through direct financial assistance, therapy, community, and the healing power of ranch life, The Burger Family Foundation is building spaces that foster hope, purpose, and belonging.

As the only active MLB player with a child with Down Syndrome, Jake kicked off his tenure with the Rangers by changing his jersey number to 21. The infielder is now sporting the number 21 to represent Trisomy 21 and the extra copy of the 21st chromosome those with Down Syndrome carry. The Burger's learned early on in Ashlyn's pregnancy that Penelope would have Down Syndrome and immediately turned to their faith, confident they were given their platforms to tell Penelope's story and advocate for all children with disabilities.

To learn more about The Burger Family Foundation visit https://www.burgerfamilyfoundation.org/ or follow them on Instagram @burgerfamilyfoundation .

