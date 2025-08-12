Finance for Residential Social Housing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12
12 August 2025
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc (the "Company") - 213800TYJHGB1ONUQ252
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements
For further information please contact:
Finance For Residential Social Housing Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
United Kingdom
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
24 FRESH - FS - 31-12-2024 - Signed - EY LLP
© 2025 PR Newswire