RepTrak Appoints Thierry D'Hers and Catherine Hernandez-Blades to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The RepTrak Company, the world's leading provider of reputation intelligence, proudly announces the appointment of Thierry D'Hers and Catherine Hernandez-Blades to its Board of Directors. These strategic appointments underscore RepTrak's commitment to scaling its reputation intelligence suite with cutting-edge technologies, AI-driven insights, and product innovation.

Thierry D'Hers

Thierry D'Hers brings more than two decades of experience in product innovation, engineering leadership, and advisory roles. He is most known for his foundational role at Tableau, where he helped scale the company's data visualization platform, PowerBI, into a global business intelligence leader. Most recently, he served as Chief Product & Engineering Officer at Vivun. D'Hers has also advised several tech organizations including Pigment, Radar, Indico Labs, and Headwaters Economics - holding strategic roles in both enterprise and mission-driven technology ventures.

"RepTrak is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data, and trust," said D'Hers. "I'm excited to join the Board at a time when innovation and AI are reshaping how organizations manage stakeholder perception. I look forward to aiding the growth of the world's most powerful reputation intelligence platform."

Catherine Hernandez-Blades

Catherine Hernandez-Blades holds a distinguished track record across the financial services, defense, aerospace, technology, and government sectors. She currently serves as an independent board director for CoreCivic, Inc., where she sits on the Nominating & Governance and Risk Committees.

Previously, she held C-suite roles at three Fortune 500 companies: Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SAIC, Aflac, and Flex. In addition, she is an EMMY® winner, Cannes Lions recipient, Forbes Top 50 Global CMO, and the first and only American recipient of the Relations 4 the Future medal at Davos.

"Having relied on RepTrak's products and services for over a decade across multiple Fortune 500 companies, I can personally attest to the platform's immense value. It not only quantifies the business impact driven by teams but also plays a crucial role in strategic decision-making - extending its influence to the entire C-suite and Board of Directors. I'm particularly excited about the innovative new products in development and am delighted to join RepTrak's board."

Fueling Product and Platform Evolution

These appointments reflect a deliberate move to accelerate the evolution of RepTrak's recently launched platform, Compass - deepening its technology, product, governance, and communications expertise. D'Hers and Hernandez-Blades bring strengths that will help guide RepTrak through its next phase of growth and innovation.

"Thierry and Catherine bring distinct and deeply aligned expertise to RepTrak. Thierry's product and AI leadership, paired with Catherine's global reputation leadership, governance insight, and ESG acumen, position us to serve clients with sharper intelligence, deeper trust, and greater value than ever before. We are proud to welcome them both to the Board" saysMark Sonders, CEO of The RepTrak Company.

About The RepTrak Company

The RepTrak Company is the world's premier provider of reputation data and insights, helping businesses harness reputation intelligence to secure competitive advantage. RepTrak's predictive insights enable subscribers to safeguard business value, optimize ROI, and amplify their positive societal impact. Combining advanced metrics with dedicated reputation advisors, RepTrak delivers actionable analyses that align business goals with stakeholder sentiment across global markets and diverse industries.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database, gathering over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.reptrak.com.

About RepTrak Compass

Compass is the only truly integrated global solution for reputation intelligence - combining RepTrak's world-class Global Advisory expertise with AI-enabled navigation. Designed for today's dynamic stakeholder environment, Compass enables leaders to shift from measuring reputation to actively shaping it.

RepTrak invites communications, corporate affairs, brand, and reputation leaders around the world to explore Compass - and see how it empowers them to lead reputation, not just report on it.

To learn more about Compass, visit https://www.reptrak.com/compass

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748934/RepTrak_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reptrak-appoints-thierry-dhers-and-catherine-hernandez-blades-to-board-of-directors-302527956.html