a.i. solutions and Coorbital Inc. Validate First-Ever "Tulip-Shaped" Cislunar Orbits

FreeFlyer® modeling confirms feasibility of new orbit families offering persistent lunar access for surveillance, navigation and communication.

LANHAM, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / a.i. solutions, a leading provider of mission-critical aerospace engineering services and software, and Coorbital Inc., an emerging startup specializing in cislunar astrodynamics, announced the successful modeling and validation of a newly discovered family of "tulip-shaped" orbits, a first in the field of cislunar astrodynamics. This innovative research, originally developed by Dr. Darin Koblick in collaboration with Texas A&M University, was modeled and verified using a.i. solutions' FreeFlyer® astrodynamics software.

4 Petal Tulip-Shaped Orbit



Recently published in the Journal of Astronautical Sciences, these orbit families, characterized by their distinctive multi-lobed, flower-like geometry, were introduced as "tulip-shaped orbits." They leverage the gravitational interplay between Earth and the Moon to enable mission profiles previously considered infeasible. Unlike traditional NRHOs or Distant Retrograde Orbits, tulip-shaped orbits enable sidereal resonant coverage with more flexible geometry and lower ?V demands, offering broad utility for lunar surveillance, communications, navigation and space domain awareness.

"Working with Coorbital Inc., we used FreeFlyer to validate the performance and station-keeping feasibility of tulip-shaped orbits," said Dr. Brian McCarthy, senior astrodynamicist at a.i. solutions supporting the NASA Gateway Program. "These orbits offer persistent lunar coverage with minimal ?V and have real potential to support both commercial and government cislunar operations."

This work aligns with key national priorities to advance lunar exploration and space surveillance capabilities. It supports efforts such as the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Oracle family, the U.S. Space Force's Golden Dome, and NASA's LunaNet architecture. "We have a great deal to learn when it comes to operating, navigating and communicating from cislunar space," said Col. Jeremy Raley, Director of the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate.

Employing a novel station-keeping control strategy, Koblick and McCarthy successfully maintained all fourteen families of sidereal resonant tulip-shaped orbits with mean annual ?V costs between 6-15 m/s, well within operational feasibility for current and future spacecraft.

"This represents a major advancement in astrodynamics research and underscores the value of industry collaboration in advancing both government and commercial space exploration and security missions," said Koblick. The successful validation of tulip-shaped orbits sets the stage for a near-term demonstration mission, an opportunity to test and confirm their operational advantages. With continued collaboration and real-world testing, tulip-shaped orbits could soon play a foundational role in building secure, scalable infrastructure across the Earth-Moon system.

About a.i. solutions Inc.

a.i. solutions is a leading aerospace engineering firm providing mission-critical software, engineering services, and operational support to civilian, commercial, and national security space missions. With a history spanning over two decades, the company is committed to delivering reliable solutions that ensure mission success. Learn more at http://www.ai-solutions.com.

About Coorbital Inc.

Coorbital Inc. is a Los Angeles based aerospace startup pioneering next-generation space and missile defense technologies. The company develops advanced solutions for ISR, SDA, hypersonic threats, and interplanetary missions. With a focus on innovation and national security, Coorbital is helping shape the future of defense and space exploration. Learn more at http://www.coorbital.com.

