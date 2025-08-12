IntelligenceBank Announces Winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards

Celebrating Excellence in Brand Marketing Strategy, Creativity and Impact
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Leading intelligent content operations platform IntelligenceBank today unveiled the winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards. The annual awards series honors the most innovative and effective brand marketing campaigns, rebrands, and digital brand experiences of the year. Each year, the Brandies recognize teams that have demonstrated strategic clarity, creativity, and measurable results in their marketing efforts.
This year's winners span healthcare, finance, retail and more, showcasing how innovative branding drives measurable impact.
"The Brandie Awards honor the teams who turn brand vision into reality," said William Tyree, IntelligenceBank CMO. "From solid brand campaigns to seamless rebrands and dynamic portals, this year's winners prove that strategic branding is a catalyst for growth. We're proud to spotlight their achievements."
2025 Brandie Award Winners
Best Brand Campaign
Baptist Health - "100 Days of Service" campaign
GMHBA Healthcare - "Caring Since 1934" campaign
Helia - "LMI Lets Me In" campaign
ASX - "Capital With Confidence" campaign
Made In Baltimore - Lookbook 2024
YES Communities - Community Collateral
Best Rebrand or Brand Update
Priceline Pharmacy
Acenda
My Code Media
The Strum Agency for Carter Bank
Best Brand Portal Design and Execution
QBE Insurance
Arnott's Group
Real Insurance
McNab Group
C.H. Robinson
The Good Feet Store
Medical Informatics Corp
Information on winning projects can be found here: https://intelligencebank.com/the-brandies/
For inquiries, please contact marketingteam@intelligencebank.com
About IntelligenceBank
IntelligenceBank is the leading intelligent content operations platform, accelerating the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams. The end-to-end platform features digital asset management, brand portals, marketing work management, and content workflow that uses AI and automation to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content production and after it has gone live. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K.
For more information, visit www.intelligencebank.com.
