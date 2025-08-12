IntelligenceBank Announces Winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards

Celebrating Excellence in Brand Marketing Strategy, Creativity and Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Leading intelligent content operations platform IntelligenceBank today unveiled the winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards. The annual awards series honors the most innovative and effective brand marketing campaigns, rebrands, and digital brand experiences of the year. Each year, the Brandies recognize teams that have demonstrated strategic clarity, creativity, and measurable results in their marketing efforts.

The 2025 Brandie Awards, Presented by IntelligenceBank

Image with award badges.

This year's winners span healthcare, finance, retail and more, showcasing how innovative branding drives measurable impact.

"The Brandie Awards honor the teams who turn brand vision into reality," said William Tyree, IntelligenceBank CMO. "From solid brand campaigns to seamless rebrands and dynamic portals, this year's winners prove that strategic branding is a catalyst for growth. We're proud to spotlight their achievements."

2025 Brandie Award Winners

Best Brand Campaign

Baptist Health - "100 Days of Service" campaign

GMHBA Healthcare - "Caring Since 1934" campaign

Helia - "LMI Lets Me In" campaign

ASX - "Capital With Confidence" campaign

Made In Baltimore - Lookbook 2024

YES Communities - Community Collateral

Best Rebrand or Brand Update

Priceline Pharmacy

Acenda

My Code Media

The Strum Agency for Carter Bank

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution

QBE Insurance

Arnott's Group

Real Insurance

McNab Group

C.H. Robinson

The Good Feet Store

Medical Informatics Corp

Information on winning projects can be found here: https://intelligencebank.com/the-brandies/

For inquiries, please contact marketingteam@intelligencebank.com

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading intelligent content operations platform, accelerating the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams. The end-to-end platform features digital asset management, brand portals, marketing work management, and content workflow that uses AI and automation to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content production and after it has gone live. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

For more information, visit www.intelligencebank.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligencebank-announces-winners-of-the-2025-brandie-awards-1057715