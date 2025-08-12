Anzeige
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
12.08.2025
IntelligenceBank Announces Winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards

Celebrating Excellence in Brand Marketing Strategy, Creativity and Impact

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Leading intelligent content operations platform IntelligenceBank today unveiled the winners of the 2025 Brandie Awards. The annual awards series honors the most innovative and effective brand marketing campaigns, rebrands, and digital brand experiences of the year. Each year, the Brandies recognize teams that have demonstrated strategic clarity, creativity, and measurable results in their marketing efforts.

The 2025 Brandie Awards, Presented by IntelligenceBank

Image with award badges.

This year's winners span healthcare, finance, retail and more, showcasing how innovative branding drives measurable impact.

"The Brandie Awards honor the teams who turn brand vision into reality," said William Tyree, IntelligenceBank CMO. "From solid brand campaigns to seamless rebrands and dynamic portals, this year's winners prove that strategic branding is a catalyst for growth. We're proud to spotlight their achievements."

2025 Brandie Award Winners

Best Brand Campaign

  • Baptist Health - "100 Days of Service" campaign

  • GMHBA Healthcare - "Caring Since 1934" campaign

  • Helia - "LMI Lets Me In" campaign

  • ASX - "Capital With Confidence" campaign

  • Made In Baltimore - Lookbook 2024

  • YES Communities - Community Collateral

Best Rebrand or Brand Update

  • Priceline Pharmacy

  • Acenda

  • My Code Media

  • The Strum Agency for Carter Bank

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution

  • QBE Insurance

  • Arnott's Group

  • Real Insurance

  • McNab Group

  • C.H. Robinson

  • The Good Feet Store

  • Medical Informatics Corp

Information on winning projects can be found here: https://intelligencebank.com/the-brandies/

For inquiries, please contact marketingteam@intelligencebank.com

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading intelligent content operations platform, accelerating the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams. The end-to-end platform features digital asset management, brand portals, marketing work management, and content workflow that uses AI and automation to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content production and after it has gone live. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

For more information, visit www.intelligencebank.com.

Contact Information

William Tyree
Chief Marketing Officer
marketing@intelligencebank.com

.

SOURCE: IntelligenceBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligencebank-announces-winners-of-the-2025-brandie-awards-1057715

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
