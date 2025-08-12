Kalorama Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranked in Top 100 with a 3-Year Growth Rate of nearly 4,400%

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Kalorama Group, a leading facilitator of transactions between buyers and sellers of IPv4 address blocks, announced today that it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Kalorama Group came in at number 70 nationwide, number three in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metro area, and was ranked the fastest-growing business in the District of Columbia thanks to its extraordinary revenue growth of 4,361% between 2021 and 2024.

"This milestone is a testament to our team's deep market expertise and our clients' trust in our ability to navigate a highly specialized asset class," said Josh Bourne, Founder of Kalorama Group. "We've built a reputation for transparency, execution speed, and regulatory insight -- qualities that matter deeply to organizations seeking reliable counsel in the dynamic yet opaque market for IPv4 addresses."

Kalorama Group has emerged as a market leader in the global IPv4 address marketplace, offering advisory services, transaction structuring, and compliance support to Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions that frequently hold surplus IPv4 addresses worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The firm brokers clients' addresses to artificial intelligence companies and cloud service providers, among other parties that require these fundamental internet resources to support their growth.

The company's rise has been fueled by surging demand for IPv4 addresses -- essential internet building blocks that connect every device to a network -- amid global IPv6 transition delays, along with increasing regulatory complexity around internet number resource transfers. Since its founding in 2011, Kalorama has facilitated the sale of over 50 million IPv4 addresses worth $1.6 billion.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- independent businesses. Past honorees have included companies such as Microsoft, Intuit, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized among the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 is a powerful validation of the problems we solve and the partnerships we've formed," Bourne said. "We're not just growing fast. We're growing with purpose, helping clients unlock the value of critical digital infrastructure and deliver capacity to the fastest-growing tech segments of the global economy."

###

About Kalorama

Kalorama is the preeminent IP advisory, assisting organizations globally on their IPv4 transactions. Kalorama possesses unparalleled knowledge of the state of the global IPv4 market, and this knowledge affords the firm a sophisticated, nuanced view of the various micro and macro factors that have dynamic implications on IPv4 dealmaking.

For more information, visit kalorama.com .

Media Contact:

Miguel Calle Jaramillo

miguel@keybridge.biz

(202) 900-4555

SOURCE: Kalorama Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kalorama-group-named-to-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growi-1059833