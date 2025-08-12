Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA), Autism Services of Virginia, and VirtuAssist have announced new initiatives and service expansions designed to increase accessibility and improve service delivery in their respective sectors.









Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA)

Community-Based Mental Health Care Across Virginia

https://www.bhsva.net



BHSVA, a Medicaid-approved mental health agency, has expanded its mobile crisis response units and walk-in crisis care facilities in Richmond, Fredericksburg, and Tidewater. The agency provides trauma-informed and culturally responsive services, including:

Mental Health Skill-Building (MHSB)

Intensive In-Home Services (IIH)

24-Hour Crisis Stabilization & Mobile Crisis Response

Community Stabilization & Outpatient Therapy (Telehealth & In-Person)

The recent expansion aims to reduce emergency room visits and improve immediate access to mental health care.

Autism Services of Virginia (formerly Virginia ABA)

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy

https://www.autismservicesvirginia.com



Autism Services of Virginia has eliminated its waitlist for ABA therapy, increasing immediate availability for children with autism spectrum disorder. The organization offers:

Early Childhood Development & School Readiness Programs

Parent-Focused Training & Social Skills Development

Transportation Assistance for Families in Need

The clinic continues to expand its reach in underserved communities, with a focus on accessibility and timely care.

VirtuAssist

Virtual Staffing Solutions for Small Businesses

https://www.virtuassist.com



VirtuAssist, a virtual staffing agency serving over 1,000 businesses, has launched a new client portal integrating CRM systems for improved task tracking, communication, and performance management. The company has also introduced a $1 first-week trial and 50% off the remainder of the first month for new clients. Services include:

Executive Assistance & Administrative Support

Sales Outreach & Lead Generation

Customer Service & CRM Management

Bookkeeping and Invoicing

Planned Growth

Upcoming initiatives across the three organizations include:

Scaling mobile crisis care and 23-hour stabilization services in additional Virginia cities and into Texas.

Expanding ABA clinic locations and enhancing parent training programs.

Increasing VirtuAssist's service offerings to include full back-office solutions nationwide.

SOURCE: Imperium AI