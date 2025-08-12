Anzeige
Learning Tree International Announces New ISACA AI Certifications and Elite+ Partnership

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International is proud to announce its designation as a global Elite+ Partner and authorized official training provider for ISACA certifications. This milestone reinforces Learning Tree's leadership in delivering top-tier enterprise training across North America and signals its strategic global expansion.

(PRNewsfoto/Learning Tree International)
  • Through this enhances partnership, Learning Tree will support organizations worldwide strengthen their IT governance, cybersecurity, and risk management capabilities via ISACA's globally recognized certifications, including:Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)
  • Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
  • Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT)

Learning Tree is also introducing training for three of ISACA's newest certifications, designed to address emerging technology challenges:

  • Advanced Audit in AI (AAIA): Governance frameworks ensuring accountability in AI systems.
  • Advanced AI in Security Management (AAISM): Skills to secure AI-driven systems and adress evolving risks.
  • Certified in Cloud Oversight and Assurance (CCOA): Expertise in governance, risk, and assurance for complex cloud environments.

"Achieving Elite+ partnership status with ISACA underscores our commitment to preparing learners with both top-tier certifications and the future-ready skills," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree International. "As technology evolves, so must the professionals who lead it. Our collaboration with ISACA ensures organizations can confidently develop talent to build resilient, secure, and forward-thinking enterprises."

With these new AI and cloud certifications, Learning Tree is equipping professionals to lead in an era where governance, ethics, and security are critical to innovation. These offerings reflect Learning Tree's mission to help global enterprises adapt, grow, and thrive in today's complex digital landscape.

About Learning Tree International

For over 50 years, Learning Tree International has been a trusted partner in workforce transformation, providing both strategic workforce development and managed learning services. Its portfolio spans technical skills training, leadership development, cybersecurity, project management, AI certifications, and more. Learning Tree's team of real-world expert instructors, brings a library of proprietary and partner content to life, delivering best-in-class training that meets the needs of today's workforce.

For more information,visit Artificial Intelligence Training and Talent Solutions | Learning Tree or contact Inquiries@Learningtree.com.

Media Contact:

Saveeta Pillai

Global Head of Marketing

Saveeta_Pillai@LearningTree.com

703.925.6305

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/learning-tree-international-announces-new-isaca-ai-certifications-and-elite-partnership-302527864.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
