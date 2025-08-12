Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12
12 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.915p. The highest price paid per share was 791.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 777.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,080,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,220,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
279
782.000
16:13:59
309
781.600
16:11:15
372
781.600
16:11:15
280
781.400
16:08:43
340
781.400
16:08:43
688
781.000
16:07:15
631
780.800
16:03:48
210
780.400
16:02:10
471
780.400
16:02:10
667
781.000
15:59:09
617
781.200
15:55:38
687
781.000
15:52:21
656
781.600
15:49:31
508
781.400
15:45:56
183
781.400
15:45:56
663
782.400
15:41:11
715
782.400
15:38:15
655
781.400
15:33:47
607
781.000
15:32:04
693
781.400
15:29:45
425
780.800
15:27:05
185
780.800
15:27:04
720
778.200
15:23:07
629
777.600
15:16:55
16
777.800
15:12:56
566
777.800
15:12:56
723
778.000
15:08:55
610
778.200
15:07:05
657
778.800
15:03:50
348
779.400
15:02:15
356
779.400
15:02:15
674
779.600
15:00:14
427
779.800
15:00:09
192
779.800
15:00:09
686
780.000
14:57:46
641
780.000
14:57:46
7
780.000
14:57:46
605
779.800
14:52:00
476
780.200
14:51:09
119
780.200
14:51:09
662
781.600
14:45:35
682
781.400
14:44:05
225
781.200
14:41:17
107
781.200
14:41:17
640
781.400
14:40:58
616
781.600
14:39:45
695
782.000
14:35:29
12
782.400
14:31:03
650
782.400
14:31:03
597
782.400
14:31:03
675
783.200
14:26:41
189
784.000
14:22:30
417
784.000
14:22:30
704
784.200
14:21:49
11
783.600
14:16:55
595
783.400
14:08:02
719
784.200
14:01:46
596
784.200
13:53:00
399
782.800
13:44:29
208
782.800
13:44:29
367
781.800
13:33:18
418
781.600
13:33:18
672
781.600
13:33:18
650
779.800
13:18:02
724
781.400
13:05:10
716
782.200
12:54:49
630
782.000
12:43:24
278
781.800
12:34:06
320
781.800
12:34:06
630
783.000
12:26:47
721
783.000
12:15:57
1226
782.600
12:12:43
588
781.600
12:00:35
674
782.400
11:56:23
581
781.600
11:43:31
248
780.200
11:15:07
353
780.200
11:15:07
678
782.200
11:09:35
637
784.200
10:48:43
340
785.000
10:42:30
276
785.000
10:42:30
582
786.600
10:23:48
611
787.000
10:09:56
126
787.800
09:57:54
577
787.800
09:57:54
656
788.800
09:39:45
189
787.600
09:29:43
433
787.600
09:29:43
663
788.800
09:20:26
620
788.600
09:18:03
643
788.800
09:01:08
445
789.800
08:49:58
204
789.800
08:49:58
602
790.800
08:40:17
608
790.800
08:34:04
633
791.200
08:18:00
584
791.000
08:17:09
719
790.800
08:08:23
686
790.400
08:01:57