WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
12.08.25 | 16:10
9,100 Euro
-1,09 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0009,25018:22
9,1009,20018:09
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 18:12 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 12

12 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 782.915p. The highest price paid per share was 791.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 777.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 534,080,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,220,299. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

279

782.000

16:13:59

309

781.600

16:11:15

372

781.600

16:11:15

280

781.400

16:08:43

340

781.400

16:08:43

688

781.000

16:07:15

631

780.800

16:03:48

210

780.400

16:02:10

471

780.400

16:02:10

667

781.000

15:59:09

617

781.200

15:55:38

687

781.000

15:52:21

656

781.600

15:49:31

508

781.400

15:45:56

183

781.400

15:45:56

663

782.400

15:41:11

715

782.400

15:38:15

655

781.400

15:33:47

607

781.000

15:32:04

693

781.400

15:29:45

425

780.800

15:27:05

185

780.800

15:27:04

720

778.200

15:23:07

629

777.600

15:16:55

16

777.800

15:12:56

566

777.800

15:12:56

723

778.000

15:08:55

610

778.200

15:07:05

657

778.800

15:03:50

348

779.400

15:02:15

356

779.400

15:02:15

674

779.600

15:00:14

427

779.800

15:00:09

192

779.800

15:00:09

686

780.000

14:57:46

641

780.000

14:57:46

7

780.000

14:57:46

605

779.800

14:52:00

476

780.200

14:51:09

119

780.200

14:51:09

662

781.600

14:45:35

682

781.400

14:44:05

225

781.200

14:41:17

107

781.200

14:41:17

640

781.400

14:40:58

616

781.600

14:39:45

695

782.000

14:35:29

12

782.400

14:31:03

650

782.400

14:31:03

597

782.400

14:31:03

675

783.200

14:26:41

189

784.000

14:22:30

417

784.000

14:22:30

704

784.200

14:21:49

11

783.600

14:16:55

595

783.400

14:08:02

719

784.200

14:01:46

596

784.200

13:53:00

399

782.800

13:44:29

208

782.800

13:44:29

367

781.800

13:33:18

418

781.600

13:33:18

672

781.600

13:33:18

650

779.800

13:18:02

724

781.400

13:05:10

716

782.200

12:54:49

630

782.000

12:43:24

278

781.800

12:34:06

320

781.800

12:34:06

630

783.000

12:26:47

721

783.000

12:15:57

1226

782.600

12:12:43

588

781.600

12:00:35

674

782.400

11:56:23

581

781.600

11:43:31

248

780.200

11:15:07

353

780.200

11:15:07

678

782.200

11:09:35

637

784.200

10:48:43

340

785.000

10:42:30

276

785.000

10:42:30

582

786.600

10:23:48

611

787.000

10:09:56

126

787.800

09:57:54

577

787.800

09:57:54

656

788.800

09:39:45

189

787.600

09:29:43

433

787.600

09:29:43

663

788.800

09:20:26

620

788.600

09:18:03

643

788.800

09:01:08

445

789.800

08:49:58

204

789.800

08:49:58

602

790.800

08:40:17

608

790.800

08:34:04

633

791.200

08:18:00

584

791.000

08:17:09

719

790.800

08:08:23

686

790.400

08:01:57


© 2025 PR Newswire
