Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 147,555 Highest price paid per share: 143.00p Lowest price paid per share: 141.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.0622p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,389,242 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,389,242) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.0622p 147,555

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 880 142.20 10:52:55 00348969338TRLO1 XLON 264 142.20 10:52:55 00348969337TRLO1 XLON 92 143.00 10:52:57 00348969352TRLO1 XLON 221 143.00 10:52:57 00348969353TRLO1 XLON 107 142.40 10:52:57 00348969354TRLO1 XLON 436 142.40 10:52:57 00348969355TRLO1 XLON 529 142.00 10:53:02 00348969401TRLO1 XLON 5000 142.00 10:53:02 00348969406TRLO1 XLON 4051 142.00 10:53:02 00348969407TRLO1 XLON 452 142.40 10:53:02 00348969402TRLO1 XLON 398 142.40 10:53:02 00348969404TRLO1 XLON 527 142.40 10:54:04 00348970044TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 10:54:19 00348970205TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 10:54:31 00348970330TRLO1 XLON 341 142.00 10:54:31 00348970328TRLO1 XLON 608 142.00 10:54:31 00348970329TRLO1 XLON 530 142.20 11:04:13 00348972738TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 11:05:30 00348972777TRLO1 XLON 52 142.00 11:10:00 00348972845TRLO1 XLON 536 142.00 11:11:01 00348972896TRLO1 XLON 536 142.00 11:11:01 00348972897TRLO1 XLON 52 142.00 11:11:01 00348972887TRLO1 XLON 54 142.00 11:11:01 00348972888TRLO1 XLON 4842 142.00 11:11:01 00348972889TRLO1 XLON 1072 142.00 11:11:01 00348972890TRLO1 XLON 1072 142.00 11:11:01 00348972891TRLO1 XLON 1762 142.00 11:11:01 00348972892TRLO1 XLON 415 142.00 11:11:01 00348972893TRLO1 XLON 1053 142.00 11:11:01 00348972898TRLO1 XLON 679 142.00 11:11:01 00348972894TRLO1 XLON 34 142.00 11:11:01 00348972895TRLO1 XLON 1053 142.00 11:11:01 00348972901TRLO1 XLON 487 142.00 11:11:01 00348972899TRLO1 XLON 4513 142.00 11:11:01 00348972900TRLO1 XLON 5000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972902TRLO1 XLON 566 142.00 11:11:01 00348972903TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972904TRLO1 XLON 1500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972905TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972906TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972907TRLO1 XLON 451 142.00 11:11:01 00348972908TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972909TRLO1 XLON 49 142.00 11:11:01 00348972910TRLO1 XLON 451 142.00 11:11:01 00348972911TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972912TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972913TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972914TRLO1 XLON 276 142.00 11:11:01 00348972915TRLO1 XLON 344 142.00 11:11:02 00348972916TRLO1 XLON 3224 142.00 11:11:02 00348972917TRLO1 XLON 2200 142.00 11:11:03 00348972918TRLO1 XLON 278 142.00 11:11:06 00348972919TRLO1 XLON 741 142.00 11:12:00 00348972979TRLO1 XLON 344 142.00 11:12:00 00348972980TRLO1 XLON 2522 142.00 11:12:00 00348972976TRLO1 XLON 1051 142.00 11:12:00 00348972981TRLO1 XLON 3335 142.00 11:12:00 00348972977TRLO1 XLON 614 142.00 11:12:00 00348972978TRLO1 XLON 523 142.00 11:12:00 00348972982TRLO1 XLON 236 142.00 11:12:00 00348972983TRLO1 XLON 236 142.00 11:12:00 00348972984TRLO1 XLON 523 142.00 11:12:00 00348972985TRLO1 XLON 186 142.00 11:12:24 00348973055TRLO1 XLON 1055 141.80 11:13:00 00348973075TRLO1 XLON 1 141.80 11:13:00 00348973076TRLO1 XLON 528 141.80 11:16:39 00348973149TRLO1 XLON 225 142.00 11:18:00 00348973266TRLO1 XLON 153 142.00 11:18:00 00348973267TRLO1 XLON 42 142.00 11:18:09 00348973354TRLO1 XLON

567 142.00 12:00:09 00348974713TRLO1 XLON 496 142.20 12:32:18 00348975292TRLO1 XLON 548 142.00 12:38:22 00348975395TRLO1 XLON 583 142.20 12:38:22 00348975396TRLO1 XLON 174 142.20 12:38:22 00348975397TRLO1 XLON 1024 142.20 12:38:22 00348975398TRLO1 XLON 271 142.00 12:38:23 00348975399TRLO1 XLON 271 142.00 12:40:00 00348975414TRLO1 XLON 277 142.00 12:40:00 00348975415TRLO1 XLON 25 142.20 12:44:21 00348975541TRLO1 XLON 86 142.20 12:44:21 00348975542TRLO1 XLON 525 142.00 12:45:08 00348975558TRLO1 XLON 573 141.80 12:49:08 00348975706TRLO1 XLON 3105 141.80 12:49:08 00348975707TRLO1 XLON 562 141.60 12:51:00 00348975760TRLO1 XLON 193 141.60 12:51:50 00348975769TRLO1 XLON 52 141.40 13:17:25 00348976342TRLO1 XLON 52 141.40 13:17:25 00348976343TRLO1 XLON 421 141.40 13:17:25 00348976344TRLO1 XLON 525 141.40 13:17:25 00348976345TRLO1 XLON 8 141.20 13:22:36 00348976429TRLO1 XLON 420 141.20 13:22:36 00348976430TRLO1 XLON 111 141.20 13:22:36 00348976431TRLO1 XLON 287 141.00 14:00:52 00348977723TRLO1 XLON 325 141.20 14:05:39 00348977829TRLO1 XLON 250 141.20 14:05:39 00348977830TRLO1 XLON 507 141.20 14:05:39 00348977831TRLO1 XLON 528 142.00 14:20:09 00348978254TRLO1 XLON 1158 142.00 14:20:10 00348978255TRLO1 XLON 479 141.80 14:29:55 00348978465TRLO1 XLON 60 141.80 14:29:55 00348978466TRLO1 XLON 558 141.80 14:44:39 00348979519TRLO1 XLON 1069 142.00 15:00:12 00348980276TRLO1 XLON 1069 141.80 15:01:01 00348980347TRLO1 XLON 1115 141.60 15:01:02 00348980352TRLO1 XLON 558 141.80 15:01:23 00348980378TRLO1 XLON 2 141.80 15:01:36 00348980383TRLO1 XLON 198 141.80 15:01:49 00348980410TRLO1 XLON 1099 142.40 15:05:00 00348980571TRLO1 XLON 250 142.40 15:05:00 00348980572TRLO1 XLON 220 142.20 15:06:21 00348980650TRLO1 XLON 538 142.00 15:08:00 00348980716TRLO1 XLON 82 142.20 15:42:19 00348982717TRLO1 XLON 1621 142.20 15:42:19 00348982718TRLO1 XLON 279 142.20 15:42:19 00348982719TRLO1 XLON 1355 142.20 15:42:19 00348982720TRLO1 XLON 1004 142.20 15:42:19 00348982721TRLO1 XLON 466 142.20 15:42:20 00348982722TRLO1 XLON 1 142.20 15:42:20 00348982723TRLO1 XLON 322 142.00 15:42:30 00348982733TRLO1 XLON 186 142.20 15:43:00 00348982755TRLO1 XLON 165 142.20 15:43:00 00348982756TRLO1 XLON 578 142.20 15:43:07 00348982759TRLO1 XLON 1594 142.20 15:56:25 00348983314TRLO1 XLON 1113 142.20 15:58:02 00348983400TRLO1 XLON 786 142.20 15:58:02 00348983401TRLO1 XLON 2802 142.20 15:58:02 00348983402TRLO1 XLON 43142 142.20 15:58:02 00348983403TRLO1 XLON 537 142.00 15:58:02 00348983404TRLO1 XLON 546 141.60 15:58:10 00348983413TRLO1 XLON 3 141.80 15:59:07 00348983439TRLO1 XLON 148 141.80 16:05:07 00348983810TRLO1 XLON 2163 142.00 16:13:23 00348984372TRLO1 XLON 623 142.00 16:13:23 00348984373TRLO1 XLON 523 142.00 16:13:23 00348984374TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.20 16:13:23 00348984375TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

