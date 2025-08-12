Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:59
1,560 Euro
-3,11 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,78009:25
Dow Jones News
12.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
12 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         147,555 
 
Highest price paid per share:            143.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             141.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    142.0622p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,389,242 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,389,242) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      142.0622p                        147,555

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
880             142.20          10:52:55         00348969338TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             142.20          10:52:55         00348969337TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              143.00          10:52:57         00348969352TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             143.00          10:52:57         00348969353TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             142.40          10:52:57         00348969354TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             142.40          10:52:57         00348969355TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             142.00          10:53:02         00348969401TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             142.00          10:53:02         00348969406TRLO1     XLON 
 
4051             142.00          10:53:02         00348969407TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             142.40          10:53:02         00348969402TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             142.40          10:53:02         00348969404TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             142.40          10:54:04         00348970044TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          10:54:19         00348970205TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          10:54:31         00348970330TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             142.00          10:54:31         00348970328TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             142.00          10:54:31         00348970329TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             142.20          11:04:13         00348972738TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          11:05:30         00348972777TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              142.00          11:10:00         00348972845TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          11:11:01         00348972896TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          11:11:01         00348972897TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              142.00          11:11:01         00348972887TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              142.00          11:11:01         00348972888TRLO1     XLON 
 
4842             142.00          11:11:01         00348972889TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             142.00          11:11:01         00348972890TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             142.00          11:11:01         00348972891TRLO1     XLON 
 
1762             142.00          11:11:01         00348972892TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             142.00          11:11:01         00348972893TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             142.00          11:11:01         00348972898TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             142.00          11:11:01         00348972894TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              142.00          11:11:01         00348972895TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             142.00          11:11:01         00348972901TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             142.00          11:11:01         00348972899TRLO1     XLON 
 
4513             142.00          11:11:01         00348972900TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972902TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             142.00          11:11:01         00348972903TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972904TRLO1     XLON 
 
1500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972905TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972906TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972907TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             142.00          11:11:01         00348972908TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972909TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              142.00          11:11:01         00348972910TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             142.00          11:11:01         00348972911TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972912TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972913TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972914TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             142.00          11:11:01         00348972915TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             142.00          11:11:02         00348972916TRLO1     XLON 
 
3224             142.00          11:11:02         00348972917TRLO1     XLON 
 
2200             142.00          11:11:03         00348972918TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             142.00          11:11:06         00348972919TRLO1     XLON 
 
741             142.00          11:12:00         00348972979TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             142.00          11:12:00         00348972980TRLO1     XLON 
 
2522             142.00          11:12:00         00348972976TRLO1     XLON 
 
1051             142.00          11:12:00         00348972981TRLO1     XLON 
 
3335             142.00          11:12:00         00348972977TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             142.00          11:12:00         00348972978TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.00          11:12:00         00348972982TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             142.00          11:12:00         00348972983TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             142.00          11:12:00         00348972984TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.00          11:12:00         00348972985TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             142.00          11:12:24         00348973055TRLO1     XLON 
 
1055             141.80          11:13:00         00348973075TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              141.80          11:13:00         00348973076TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             141.80          11:16:39         00348973149TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             142.00          11:18:00         00348973266TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             142.00          11:18:00         00348973267TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              142.00          11:18:09         00348973354TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             142.00          12:00:09         00348974713TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             142.20          12:32:18         00348975292TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             142.00          12:38:22         00348975395TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             142.20          12:38:22         00348975396TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             142.20          12:38:22         00348975397TRLO1     XLON 
 
1024             142.20          12:38:22         00348975398TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             142.00          12:38:23         00348975399TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             142.00          12:40:00         00348975414TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             142.00          12:40:00         00348975415TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              142.20          12:44:21         00348975541TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              142.20          12:44:21         00348975542TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.00          12:45:08         00348975558TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             141.80          12:49:08         00348975706TRLO1     XLON 
 
3105             141.80          12:49:08         00348975707TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.60          12:51:00         00348975760TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             141.60          12:51:50         00348975769TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              141.40          13:17:25         00348976342TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              141.40          13:17:25         00348976343TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             141.40          13:17:25         00348976344TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             141.40          13:17:25         00348976345TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              141.20          13:22:36         00348976429TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             141.20          13:22:36         00348976430TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             141.20          13:22:36         00348976431TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             141.00          14:00:52         00348977723TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             141.20          14:05:39         00348977829TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             141.20          14:05:39         00348977830TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             141.20          14:05:39         00348977831TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             142.00          14:20:09         00348978254TRLO1     XLON 
 
1158             142.00          14:20:10         00348978255TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             141.80          14:29:55         00348978465TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              141.80          14:29:55         00348978466TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.80          14:44:39         00348979519TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             142.00          15:00:12         00348980276TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             141.80          15:01:01         00348980347TRLO1     XLON 
 
1115             141.60          15:01:02         00348980352TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.80          15:01:23         00348980378TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              141.80          15:01:36         00348980383TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             141.80          15:01:49         00348980410TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             142.40          15:05:00         00348980571TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             142.40          15:05:00         00348980572TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             142.20          15:06:21         00348980650TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             142.00          15:08:00         00348980716TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              142.20          15:42:19         00348982717TRLO1     XLON 
 
1621             142.20          15:42:19         00348982718TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             142.20          15:42:19         00348982719TRLO1     XLON 
 
1355             142.20          15:42:19         00348982720TRLO1     XLON 
 
1004             142.20          15:42:19         00348982721TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             142.20          15:42:20         00348982722TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              142.20          15:42:20         00348982723TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             142.00          15:42:30         00348982733TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             142.20          15:43:00         00348982755TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             142.20          15:43:00         00348982756TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             142.20          15:43:07         00348982759TRLO1     XLON 
 
1594             142.20          15:56:25         00348983314TRLO1     XLON 
 
1113             142.20          15:58:02         00348983400TRLO1     XLON 
 
786             142.20          15:58:02         00348983401TRLO1     XLON 
 
2802             142.20          15:58:02         00348983402TRLO1     XLON 
 
43142            142.20          15:58:02         00348983403TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             142.00          15:58:02         00348983404TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             141.60          15:58:10         00348983413TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              141.80          15:59:07         00348983439TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             141.80          16:05:07         00348983810TRLO1     XLON 
 
2163             142.00          16:13:23         00348984372TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             142.00          16:13:23         00348984373TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.00          16:13:23         00348984374TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.20          16:13:23         00348984375TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398660 
EQS News ID:  2183024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2183024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.