Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Dec-2025 / 19:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 36,439 Highest price paid per share: 123.80p Lowest price paid per share: 121.20p 122.2124p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,253,959 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,487,617 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.2124p 36,439

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 1 121.20 09:37:19 00367013422TRLO1 XLON 5040 121.40 09:37:19 00367013423TRLO1 XLON 1389 122.00 09:37:20 00367013442TRLO1 XLON 663 122.00 09:37:25 00367013565TRLO1 XLON 118 122.40 09:39:01 00367016306TRLO1 XLON 165 122.40 09:39:01 00367016307TRLO1 XLON 611 122.20 09:40:27 00367018498TRLO1 XLON 625 122.00 09:44:54 00367025548TRLO1 XLON 404 121.80 09:44:54 00367025549TRLO1 XLON 345 122.20 10:28:51 00367039546TRLO1 XLON 609 121.60 10:47:19 00367040056TRLO1 XLON 272 121.80 11:02:42 00367040328TRLO1 XLON 20 121.80 11:03:51 00367040366TRLO1 XLON 2 121.60 11:18:43 00367040726TRLO1 XLON 395 121.80 11:25:56 00367040849TRLO1 XLON 171 121.80 11:25:56 00367040850TRLO1 XLON 22 122.00 11:53:57 00367041279TRLO1 XLON 545 121.60 12:00:00 00367041405TRLO1 XLON 5 122.00 12:02:07 00367041439TRLO1 XLON 185 122.00 12:11:53 00367041657TRLO1 XLON 190 122.00 12:38:26 00367042154TRLO1 XLON 276 122.00 12:38:26 00367042155TRLO1 XLON 174 122.00 12:38:30 00367042158TRLO1 XLON 426 122.00 12:38:41 00367042164TRLO1 XLON 76 122.20 12:53:50 00367042541TRLO1 XLON 95 122.20 12:53:50 00367042542TRLO1 XLON 628 122.00 13:11:10 00367042916TRLO1 XLON 628 122.00 13:11:10 00367042917TRLO1 XLON 550 122.20 13:11:14 00367042920TRLO1 XLON 436 122.20 13:11:14 00367042921TRLO1 XLON 1301 121.80 13:28:00 00367043210TRLO1 XLON 1211 121.60 13:28:00 00367043211TRLO1 XLON 1063 122.20 13:54:42 00367043644TRLO1 XLON 18 122.20 14:01:05 00367043770TRLO1 XLON 4979 122.40 14:34:01 00367044952TRLO1 XLON 96 122.40 14:34:01 00367044953TRLO1 XLON 61 122.80 14:34:08 00367044965TRLO1 XLON 1339 122.80 14:34:08 00367044966TRLO1 XLON 1327 122.60 14:35:26 00367045039TRLO1 XLON 609 122.60 14:35:26 00367045040TRLO1 XLON 623 122.20 14:45:13 00367045414TRLO1 XLON 630 122.20 14:49:09 00367045544TRLO1 XLON 151 122.00 14:49:20 00367045551TRLO1 XLON 10 122.40 14:57:20 00367045839TRLO1 XLON 415 122.20 14:57:20 00367045840TRLO1 XLON 209 122.20 14:57:20 00367045841TRLO1 XLON 173 122.40 14:57:20 00367045842TRLO1 XLON 78 122.40 14:57:20 00367045843TRLO1 XLON 625 122.20 14:57:20 00367045844TRLO1 XLON 14 122.40 14:57:20 00367045845TRLO1 XLON 78 122.40 14:57:20 00367045846TRLO1 XLON 165 122.40 14:57:20 00367045847TRLO1 XLON 1351 122.40 14:57:20 00367045848TRLO1 XLON 191 122.60 15:02:43 00367046132TRLO1 XLON 8 122.60 15:02:44 00367046134TRLO1 XLON 561 122.60 15:02:50 00367046137TRLO1 XLON 10 122.60 15:02:54 00367046139TRLO1 XLON 3 122.60 15:02:57 00367046141TRLO1 XLON 4 122.60 15:03:02 00367046150TRLO1 XLON 5 122.60 15:03:48 00367046185TRLO1 XLON 7 122.60 15:04:48 00367046211TRLO1 XLON 97 122.80 15:39:24 00367047161TRLO1 XLON 653 123.40 15:55:33 00367047802TRLO1 XLON 629 123.00 15:58:46 00367047899TRLO1 XLON 628 123.00 15:58:46 00367047900TRLO1 XLON 637 123.60 16:10:53 00367048232TRLO1 XLON 168 123.80 16:11:27 00367048239TRLO1 XLON 626 123.60 16:12:53 00367048292TRLO1 XLON 620 123.40 16:13:58 00367048316TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 412455 EQS News ID: 2250464 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250464&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 14:10 ET (19:10 GMT)