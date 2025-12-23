Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Dec-2025 / 19:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 34,373 Highest price paid per share: 124.40p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p 123.7008p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,288,332 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,453,244 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,453,244 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.7008p 34,373

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 2551 124.20 09:02:18 00367136235TRLO1 XLON 376 124.20 09:02:18 00367136236TRLO1 XLON 623 123.80 09:04:58 00367137957TRLO1 XLON 140 123.80 09:45:05 00367172926TRLO1 XLON 110 123.80 09:45:05 00367172927TRLO1 XLON 206 124.20 09:45:05 00367172928TRLO1 XLON 747 124.40 09:52:10 00367179328TRLO1 XLON 45 123.80 09:54:11 00367181389TRLO1 XLON 36 123.80 09:56:55 00367183214TRLO1 XLON 22 123.80 09:57:16 00367183418TRLO1 XLON 21 123.80 09:57:58 00367184100TRLO1 XLON 19 123.80 09:59:12 00367184678TRLO1 XLON 644 124.00 10:28:38 00367185600TRLO1 XLON 396 124.00 11:10:44 00367186439TRLO1 XLON 293 124.00 11:53:18 00367187276TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 11:53:18 00367187277TRLO1 XLON 224 124.00 12:00:58 00367187382TRLO1 XLON 224 124.00 12:00:58 00367187383TRLO1 XLON 1421 124.00 12:01:05 00367187387TRLO1 XLON 13 123.20 12:40:04 00367188094TRLO1 XLON 612 123.20 12:40:04 00367188095TRLO1 XLON 1131 124.00 13:10:12 00367188471TRLO1 XLON 1193 124.00 13:18:05 00367188528TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 13:18:05 00367188529TRLO1 XLON 1248 123.40 13:25:32 00367188653TRLO1 XLON 624 123.40 13:25:32 00367188654TRLO1 XLON 1221 123.40 13:31:07 00367188748TRLO1 XLON 161 123.40 13:31:07 00367188749TRLO1 XLON 588 123.40 13:31:10 00367188750TRLO1 XLON 602 123.40 13:31:10 00367188751TRLO1 XLON 614 123.00 13:50:49 00367189028TRLO1 XLON 613 123.00 13:50:49 00367189029TRLO1 XLON 678 123.40 14:21:05 00367189534TRLO1 XLON 604 123.40 14:21:05 00367189535TRLO1 XLON 332 124.20 14:35:52 00367189864TRLO1 XLON 376 124.20 14:37:43 00367189942TRLO1 XLON 625 123.80 14:37:49 00367189943TRLO1 XLON 137 124.00 14:37:49 00367189944TRLO1 XLON 1038 124.00 14:37:50 00367189945TRLO1 XLON 625 123.60 14:50:03 00367190370TRLO1 XLON 151 123.80 14:50:03 00367190371TRLO1 XLON 506 124.00 14:50:03 00367190372TRLO1 XLON 1162 124.00 14:50:03 00367190373TRLO1 XLON 360 124.00 14:50:03 00367190374TRLO1 XLON 625 123.60 14:59:00 00367190752TRLO1 XLON 1225 123.60 15:06:43 00367191033TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 15:11:22 00367191133TRLO1 XLON 92 123.60 15:12:21 00367191234TRLO1 XLON 828 123.60 15:12:21 00367191235TRLO1 XLON 200 123.40 15:16:08 00367191325TRLO1 XLON 364 123.40 15:16:08 00367191326TRLO1 XLON 142 123.60 15:31:38 00367191775TRLO1 XLON 187 123.60 15:31:38 00367191776TRLO1 XLON 928 123.60 15:31:38 00367191777TRLO1 XLON 400 123.60 15:31:56 00367191779TRLO1 XLON 1249 123.20 15:31:56 00367191780TRLO1 XLON 300 123.20 15:32:25 00367191797TRLO1 XLON 1221 123.20 15:32:25 00367191798TRLO1 XLON 300 123.20 15:32:25 00367191799TRLO1 XLON 276 123.40 15:41:13 00367192106TRLO1 XLON 458 123.60 15:50:52 00367192403TRLO1 XLON 540 123.60 15:50:52 00367192404TRLO1 XLON 550 123.60 15:50:52 00367192405TRLO1 XLON 376 123.60 15:50:52 00367192406TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

