Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 15:29
1,370 Euro
+1,48 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,64023.12.
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 20:45 Uhr
475 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Dec-2025 / 19:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

23 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:          34,373 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.00p 
 
                           123.7008p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,288,332 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,453,244 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,453,244 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.7008p                       34,373

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
2551             124.20          09:02:18         00367136235TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             124.20          09:02:18         00367136236TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             123.80          09:04:58         00367137957TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             123.80          09:45:05         00367172926TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             123.80          09:45:05         00367172927TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             124.20          09:45:05         00367172928TRLO1     XLON 
 
747             124.40          09:52:10         00367179328TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              123.80          09:54:11         00367181389TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              123.80          09:56:55         00367183214TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              123.80          09:57:16         00367183418TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              123.80          09:57:58         00367184100TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              123.80          09:59:12         00367184678TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             124.00          10:28:38         00367185600TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             124.00          11:10:44         00367186439TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             124.00          11:53:18         00367187276TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.00          11:53:18         00367187277TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             124.00          12:00:58         00367187382TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             124.00          12:00:58         00367187383TRLO1     XLON 
 
1421             124.00          12:01:05         00367187387TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              123.20          12:40:04         00367188094TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.20          12:40:04         00367188095TRLO1     XLON 
 
1131             124.00          13:10:12         00367188471TRLO1     XLON 
 
1193             124.00          13:18:05         00367188528TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.00          13:18:05         00367188529TRLO1     XLON 
 
1248             123.40          13:25:32         00367188653TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.40          13:25:32         00367188654TRLO1     XLON 
 
1221             123.40          13:31:07         00367188748TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.40          13:31:07         00367188749TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             123.40          13:31:10         00367188750TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             123.40          13:31:10         00367188751TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             123.00          13:50:49         00367189028TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             123.00          13:50:49         00367189029TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             123.40          14:21:05         00367189534TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             123.40          14:21:05         00367189535TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             124.20          14:35:52         00367189864TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             124.20          14:37:43         00367189942TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.80          14:37:49         00367189943TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             124.00          14:37:49         00367189944TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             124.00          14:37:50         00367189945TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.60          14:50:03         00367190370TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             123.80          14:50:03         00367190371TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             124.00          14:50:03         00367190372TRLO1     XLON 
 
1162             124.00          14:50:03         00367190373TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             124.00          14:50:03         00367190374TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.60          14:59:00         00367190752TRLO1     XLON 
 
1225             123.60          15:06:43         00367191033TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.60          15:11:22         00367191133TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              123.60          15:12:21         00367191234TRLO1     XLON 
 
828             123.60          15:12:21         00367191235TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.40          15:16:08         00367191325TRLO1     XLON 
 
364             123.40          15:16:08         00367191326TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             123.60          15:31:38         00367191775TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             123.60          15:31:38         00367191776TRLO1     XLON 
 
928             123.60          15:31:38         00367191777TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             123.60          15:31:56         00367191779TRLO1     XLON 
 
1249             123.20          15:31:56         00367191780TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             123.20          15:32:25         00367191797TRLO1     XLON 
 
1221             123.20          15:32:25         00367191798TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             123.20          15:32:25         00367191799TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             123.40          15:41:13         00367192106TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             123.60          15:50:52         00367192403TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             123.60          15:50:52         00367192404TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             123.60          15:50:52         00367192405TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             123.60          15:50:52         00367192406TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 412631 
EQS News ID:  2251110 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251110&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 14:14 ET (19:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.