Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon Expands Life-Saving Treatment Options With Extracorporeal Therapies

BEND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) is proud to announce the addition of advanced Extracorporeal Therapies, including Hemodialysis, Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, and Hemoperfusion, to its suite of specialized veterinary services. VRCCO is honored to be among the few facilities in the US to offer these cutting-edge treatments that provide new hope for pets suffering from acute kidney injuries, chronic kidney disease, immune-mediated diseases, and life-threatening toxicities.

Hemodialysis serves as an "artificial kidney" by filtering a pet's blood to remove harmful substances such as waste, toxins, and excess fluids. While it does not directly heal the kidneys, it provides a vital window of time for recovery, while significantly improving comfort and quality of life for the pet during this critical period. Hemodialysis is most commonly used for acute kidney injuries, severe electrolyte imbalances, fluid overload, and certain toxicities.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a procedure designed to remove harmful substances from a pet's plasma, replacing it with donor plasma. This therapy is particularly effective in managing severe immune-mediated conditions such as immune-mediated hemolytic anemia (IMHA) and myasthenia gravis, as well as certain toxicities. Pets may experience rapid improvement, particularly with immune-mediated diseases that are unresponsive to conventional treatments.

Hemoperfusion involves filtering a pet's blood through a cartridge containing activated charcoal or similar materials to adsorb toxins. This technique is especially valuable in cases of NSAID overdoses (e.g., ibuprofen, carprofen) or exposure to other harmful substances where no antidote exists. Treatments are generally completed within 2-4 hours, and a single session is often sufficient if administered before organ damage occurs.

VRCCO utilizes the same advanced dialysis machines and materials used in human medicine, ensuring the highest standards of care. Throughout treatments, patients are continuously monitored for vital parameters including blood clotting times, fluid balance, hematocrit, electrolytes, and cardiac health, with personalized attention from their care team. Pet Parents should also be aware of the following while considering these therapies:

Comfort & Compassionate Care : Dialysis treatments are not painful. Pets rest comfortably on soft bedding under the continuous care and observation of VRCCO's specialized team. Sedation is rarely required.

Patient Size & Suitability : Most companion animals, regardless of size, can be safely treated. VRCCO's in-house blood bank ensures the availability of transfusions if necessary.

Prognosis & Expectations : Treatment outcomes are highly variable and depend on the severity and cause of the condition. Some pets may require only a few treatments, while others may need ongoing therapy.

Early Intervention is Critical: Starting dialysis before severe complications arise, such as fluid overload or organ dysfunction, dramatically improves the likelihood of a positive outcome.

The Veterinary Referral Center's board-certified specialists encourage pet parents and referring veterinarians to consult with them to determine whether these therapies are appropriate for individual cases. In many situations, time is a critical factor and early intervention can be life-saving. To learn more about Extracorporeal Therapies or VRCCO's comprehensive specialty services, please contact the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon at 541-209-6960 or info@vrcvet.com.

