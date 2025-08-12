Jackrabbit Technologies Celebrates B Corp Certification

Jackrabbit Technologies is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation.

HUNTERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Jackrabbit Technologies, the leading provider of cloud-based class management software, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation. This achievement marks a major milestone in the company's 20-year history of purpose-driven innovation and sustainability practices. As a B Corp in the youth activity and child care industries, Jackrabbit is proud to be counted among businesses leading a global movement in social and environmental responsibility.

Certified B Corporations meet verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. The rigorous certification process evaluates how a company's operations impact its workers, community, environment, and customers. For Jackrabbit Technologies, the B Corp certification is more than a badge; it's a reflection of the company's mission to build a better future through responsible technology and values-based leadership.

"In our quest for sustainability, we look for ways to benefit all people, communities and the planet. At Jackrabbit, our greatest assets are our employees and the culture we have formed. Our employees are active supporters in our communities and they volunteer in their local communities in addition to our corporate volunteer projects." - Mark Mahoney, CEO & Co-Founder, Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit's sustainability efforts include achieving carbon neutrality through reduced travel and verified carbon offsets, offering 100% remote work opportunities, and promoting eco-friendly behavior through its Remote Stewardship Policy. These practices, along with the company's dedication to a positive employee experience, active community involvement, and annual charitable giving, align with B Corp certification standards. To learn more, explore the company's initiatives in its Sustainability Report.

"Becoming a B Corp isn't about checking boxes…it's about taking a stand. Congratulations to Jackrabbit for making it official. We're proud to work alongside a partner that's just as committed to purpose as performance." - Tiernan Murphy, Founder, Making Waves Swim School

As a certified B Corp, Jackrabbit joins a global community of businesses committed to using business as a Force for Good. This shared theory of change aims to create a world where companies take a leading role in transforming the global economy into a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative system. Jackrabbit embraces this responsibility by continuing to expand its sustainability efforts, tracking its annual impact, and encouraging others in the industry to follow suit.

Learn more about B Corp Certification at bcorporation.net .

About Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit Technologies is the leader in providing cloud-based class management software to youth activity centers that include swim schools, gymnastics and cheer gyms, dance studios, music schools, and child care centers serving more than 15,000 schools in 36 countries. Jackrabbit develops solutions that are rich in features, such as enrollment and immunization management, billing, online registration, and staff and parent portals. Jackrabbit Technologies is a SaaS solution that helps its clients operate more efficiently so they can get back to the passions that inspire them. Learn more by visiting Jackrabbit Technologies' Newsroom .

For additional information about Jackrabbit Technologies, visit www.jackrabbittech.com

