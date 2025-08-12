Guidehouse Awarded Eight Lots on Crown Commercial Service MCF4 Framework

Reinforcing commitment to innovation, collaboration, and public value

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has been awarded eight Lots on the Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) MCF4-more than any other firm.

This milestone reflects Guidehouse's growing investment in the U.K. market and its enduring commitment to supporting the public sector in delivering smarter, more resilient, and forward-looking services.

MCF4 is a key procurement route for U.K. public sector organisations to engage trusted advisors across critical areas of transformation. Guidehouse's selection across eight Lots-including Business; Strategy and Policy; Finance; HR; Procurement and Supply Chain; Health, Social Care and Community; Infrastructure; and Environment and Sustainability-demonstrates its broad capabilities and readiness to collaborate with government departments, local authorities, and public bodies to address the country's most pressing priorities: from public service reform and financial resilience to climate adaptation and infrastructure renewal.

"Being recognised across such a wide span of Lots underscores the relevance of our capabilities to and the depth of our partnerships with the U.K. public sector," said Matt Dwyer, Europe, Middle East, and Canada (EMEC) Growth Leader at Guidehouse. "We are committed to working side by side with public sector leaders and partners to deliver impactful, efficient, and digitally enabled solutions that support U.K. priorities and create long-term value for taxpayers."

Guidehouse's multidisciplinary teams combine strategic insight, operational excellence, and cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable outcomes and lasting impact. Its performance in public sector transformation and its ability to scale innovation contributed to meeting the rigorous criteria for all eight Lots.

As a growing professional services firm, Guidehouse continues to deepen its role in the U.K. by partnering with agility, collaborating across ecosystems, and helping address complex public challenges through practical, scalable innovation. From major reforms to everyday improvements, the firm helps clients build a more adaptive, equitable, and sustainable future.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a trusted partner to U.K. Government," said Evelyn McKinnie, Guidehouse EMEC Segment Leader. "This award is both a validation of our commitment to the U.K. market and a call to continue helping unlock public value through fresh thinking, responsible innovation, and meaningful collaboration."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact: Guidehouse - Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950386/5456828/Guidehouse_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/guidehouse-awarded-eight-lots-on-crown-commercial-service-mcf4-framework-302528018.html