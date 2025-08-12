Anzeige
12.08.2025 19:02 Uhr
InHand Networks Introduces the CPE02: Powering Business Networks with High-Speed Connectivity and Smart Management

High-speed 5G, Wi-Fi 6, intelligent failover, and cloud management - now certified for seamless use on leading U.S. networks.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / InHand Networks is excited to unveil the CPE02, a 5G router designed with fast, reliable, and secure connectivity for businesses. Engineered with high-speed 5G, robust Wi-Fi 6, intelligent failover, comprehensive security, and advanced cloud management, the CPE02 is a future-ready solution designed to meet the demands of today's digital-first enterprises.

As businesses rely heavily on network performance, stable and secure connectivity paves the way for seamless operations. From real-time payments and mobile transactions to smooth self-service kiosks and video conferencing, the CPE02 is purpose-built to meet the high-performance demands of today's connected commercial environments.

Blazing-Fast 5G for Responsive Business Operations

Powered by the Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor, the CPE02 supports 5G NSA/SA networks with peak download speeds of up to 3.4 Gbps. Its robust performance ensures fast response for mission-critical applications-supporting uninterrupted and smooth operations for POS systems and kiosks even during peak business hours.

Stable and Scalable with Wi-Fi 6

Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400), the CPE02 supports up to 128 devices simultaneously - without compromising stability or speed. From employee workstations and customer Wi-Fi to mobile payment systems, it delivers a seamless network experience that helps boost productivity and enhance customer satisfaction.

Reliable Connectivity with Intelligent Failover

Built for always-on operations, the CPE02 features 4×4 MIMO omnidirectional high-gain antennas for enhanced signal coverage. Its intelligent link failover ensures network resilience - automatically switching to a backup connection, whether wired or cellular, when the primary link is disrupted. This helps minimize the risk of dropped video calls and ensures smooth remote collaboration. With advanced thermal design and self-healing capabilities, the CPE02 delivers long-term stability in demanding business environments.

Enhanced Security, Built for Business

Security is a top priority for modern businesses, and the CPE02 is equipped with multi-layered protection to keep your network and data safe:

  • Built-in enterprise firewalls to block malicious traffic

  • Support for IPSec, L2TP, and other VPN protocols for encrypted, end-to-end data transmission

  • Advanced URL filtering, MAC binding, port forwarding, ACLs, and more

  • Comprehensive security logs and real-time alerts

With these capabilities, the CPE02 helps protect sensitive payment data, customer information, and critical business communications-strengthening your overall security posture.

Simplified Cloud Management with InCloud Manager

The CPE02 works seamlessly with InHand's InCloud Manager, enabling centralized, real-time network visibility and control. IT teams can monitor device status, traffic, and connectivity metrics across locations. Combined with the mobile app, it enables zero-touch deployment and remote troubleshooting-perfect for chain stores or distributed networks looking to streamline operations and reduce maintenance costs.

Future-Ready Networking for the Digital Era

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, businesses need faster, more secure, and easier-to-manage connectivity solutions. The InHand CPE02 rises to the challenge-empowering chain retailers, small offices, self-service kiosks, and remote teams with a reliable, intelligent network foundation built for growth.

Certified by AT&T and T-Mobile, the CPE02 is fully qualified for deployment on leading U.S. networks-giving businesses a head start with trusted, carrier-approved connectivity.

InHand CPE02 - Unstoppable 5G, Powering Your Momentum!

Learn more: https://www.inhand.com/en/products/cpe-5g-indoor-cellular-router/

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact

Bessie Wu
Marketing & Communications
bessie.wu@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inhand-networks-introduces-the-cpe02-powering-business-networks-w-1057581

