Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - DocMJ is proud to announce that team members, Jackie Rothman and Dr. Joseph Rosado, will be participating in the upcoming United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) 2025 conference in Orlando, FL. The event runs from August 14 to August 18, and on August 16, Jackie Rothman will formally introduce Dr. Rosado before his scheduled presentation on health-related topics.

The appearance marks a notable moment for the organization, reflecting an ongoing commitment to participating in national conversations that influence patient care and medical practice standards. By contributing to a conference recognized for its role in connecting patients, caregivers, and medical professionals, DocMJ continues to engage with communities beyond its clinical settings while maintaining a focus on education and collaboration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/262147_50a75e57d4aa3962_001full.jpg

Being featured at the UOAA conference is also an important internal milestone for DocMJ, as it shows the clinic's role in patient advocacy, particularly in medical marijuana recommendations. It signifies individual recognition for Jackie Rothman and Dr. Rosado and a broader organizational focus on bridging the gap between compassionate care and public awareness.

DocMJ recognizes the evolving landscape of medicine and is dedicated to keeping audiences informed about the latest advancements. At the UOAA conference, Dr. Joseph Rosado, a leader in the field of medical cannabis, ketamine therapy, and whole-person health, will provide valuable insights drawn from his extensive experience in both traditional and integrative medicine. His session will focus on practical approaches to managing health conditions, emphasizing strategies that consider the whole patient.

As Jackie Rothman is introducing Dr. Rosado at the conference, DocMJ will emphasize the importance of collaboration, representation, and patient-centered care in the healthcare industry. Jackie Rothman's involvement further demonstrates the organization's dedication to supporting team members who extend their impact beyond the clinic, engaging in meaningful community initiatives that reflect DocMJ's core values of education, accessibility, inclusive care, and empathy.

DocMJ views the conference participation as a valuable component of its strategic outlook in forward-thinking conversations that align with evolving industry standards and institutional best practices. The clinic values opportunities to contribute to professional events and remains committed to supporting its leaders as they engage with the community.

About DocMJ:

DocMJ is a leading provider of medical cannabis recommendations and certifications in Florida, committed to delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. With a focus on improving the quality of life for patients, DocMJ offers comprehensive evaluations, educational resources, and ongoing support to ensure that individuals have access to safe and effective cannabis treatments.

